Less Than Half An Hour From Huntsville Is Alabama's Best Destination To Pick Pumpkins And Enjoy Fall Fun

With every seasonal transition comes a bounty of in-season fruits and vegetables, and — for those who cherish autumn – pumpkin takes the crown as the most-wanted seasonal fruit. Nestled in Madison County and located about 10 miles from Huntsville in Alabama, Meridianville is a tranquil rural town that hosts a popular pumpkin farm, which turns the whole town into a festive fall event for all ages when the season arrives. If you want to visit Meridianville, the best way is to reach Huntsville International Airport and drive about 23 miles northeast. You could also fly into Nashville, but it would take much longer, around two hours on the road.

Meridianville's Tate Farms is considered one of the best pumpkin patches in America come autumn. The 10,000-acre farm dates back to 1867, yet only introduced pumpkins in 1996, with the gourd originally scattered across just 15 acres of land. Nowadays, you can pick your own pumpkin over 80 acres, making it the largest and longest-running pumpkin farm in the state. The pumpkin farm fun starts after mid-September and carries on throughout the whole October. Filled with family-friendly activities, there's plenty for kids to do, including a playground, pedal carts, pumpkin smashing, a carousel, and inflatable jumping pads.

Take a hayride to pick your own pumpkin, available in sizes from the smallest to the largest. Visit the animals living on the farm — namely babydoll sheep, goats, rabbits, pigs, and donkeys — and learn how they thrive in the area and are cared for by the owners. The fun doesn't end here though, enjoy live music every Saturday in October, and when your stomach growls, head to the Country Kitchen for a savory meal or a sweet treat.