Less Than Half An Hour From Huntsville Is Alabama's Best Destination To Pick Pumpkins And Enjoy Fall Fun
With every seasonal transition comes a bounty of in-season fruits and vegetables, and — for those who cherish autumn – pumpkin takes the crown as the most-wanted seasonal fruit. Nestled in Madison County and located about 10 miles from Huntsville in Alabama, Meridianville is a tranquil rural town that hosts a popular pumpkin farm, which turns the whole town into a festive fall event for all ages when the season arrives. If you want to visit Meridianville, the best way is to reach Huntsville International Airport and drive about 23 miles northeast. You could also fly into Nashville, but it would take much longer, around two hours on the road.
Meridianville's Tate Farms is considered one of the best pumpkin patches in America come autumn. The 10,000-acre farm dates back to 1867, yet only introduced pumpkins in 1996, with the gourd originally scattered across just 15 acres of land. Nowadays, you can pick your own pumpkin over 80 acres, making it the largest and longest-running pumpkin farm in the state. The pumpkin farm fun starts after mid-September and carries on throughout the whole October. Filled with family-friendly activities, there's plenty for kids to do, including a playground, pedal carts, pumpkin smashing, a carousel, and inflatable jumping pads.
Take a hayride to pick your own pumpkin, available in sizes from the smallest to the largest. Visit the animals living on the farm — namely babydoll sheep, goats, rabbits, pigs, and donkeys — and learn how they thrive in the area and are cared for by the owners. The fun doesn't end here though, enjoy live music every Saturday in October, and when your stomach growls, head to the Country Kitchen for a savory meal or a sweet treat.
How to make the most of fall in Meridianville, Alabama
As autumn approaches, for some of us it means our favorite celebration is within sight, with several cities across the U.S. worth visiting for their spooky legends. Meridianville gets ready to welcome the spooky festivity with many residents holding Halloween-season yard sales, brimming with interesting finds, like scary masks and costumes, horror books and comics, signposts, home decor, and much more.
If you're craving some pumpkin-flavored treats, head to Hamley Bake Shoppe, a Meridianville local favorite where the owner bakes the delicacies you find herself. Beginning in mid-September, you can choose between the classic flavors or fall seasonal flavors — like pumpkin, butterscotch, caramel apple, and more — for their homemade cupcakes and cheesecakes.
The autumn season brings pleasantly warm days and cool nights to Meridianville. In less than a 20-minute drive from Meridianville, you can easily reach Wade Mountain Greenway to hike along its verdant Harris Trail. The path is just over 1 mile long and connects the Shovelton Trail to the Rock Wall Trail. Though it doesn't require much time to complete the Harris Trail, the pathway alternates between flat and steep parts dotted with boulders. Toward the end of the track, you'll come across a waterfall before you continue on your path.
Enjoy the fall colors and foliage in Meridianville and northern Alabama
If you are researching the top U.S. destinations to see fall foliage in 2025 and when it's best to visit, you should know that between the second week of October and the first week of November, northern Alabama, including Meridianville, is the prime time to experience the color changes. The Huntsville area, spanning Burritt on the Mountain, Land Trust of North Alabama, and Monte Sano State Park, gives views of the town from the hills or along the walking trails, resulting in an ideal location for a picture-perfect moment.
Less than 15 miles south of Meridianville, the Huntsville Botanical Garden stretches 112 acres and offers an immersive experience year-round among the beautiful gardens and educational programs. During autumn, the arboretum transforms into a two-month themed celebration starting on the September 1 and running until the end of October. During this event — which they call "Festifall" — visitors are entertained with the Scarecrow Trail, autumn plants sale, and costume parades during the day, along with night outdoor experiences for adults, to name a few.