Wisconsin's Hidden Lake Michigan Paradise Is A Sandy State Park Near Milwaukee With Beaches And Nature Trails

Wisconsin sets the bar high when it comes to state parks. Starting with the largest one, Devil's Lake State Park, and its scenic bluffs, all the way to the tallest waterfalls in Pattison State Park, it's not difficult to find beautiful views in Wisconsin. And if you're seeking sandy beaches on Lake Michigan along with scenic hiking trails, Kohler-Andrae State Park needs to be on your radar. Here, you'll be sunbathing all day, splashing around in the waves, hiking the paths, and launching your canoe into the water. It's almost as if you're vacationing in an exotic destination, yet it's conveniently located in the Badger State.

Featuring pine forests, river marshes, and sandy stretches, Kohler-Andrae State Park provides you with the opportunity to swim in one of the country's five Great Lakes. This region was inhabited by the Hopewell Indians around 100 B.C. Other indigenous tribes that called this place their home are the Potawatomi, Menominee, Chippewa, Sauk, and Ottawa. In 1927, Terry Andrae State Park was established after Frank Theodore Andrae's widow donated her lakefront to the land — then, John Michael Kohler State Park was founded in 1966, situated to its north. Together, the two became known as Kohler-Andrae State Park, with a combined size of 988 acres.

Milwaukee, considered America's most affordable lake destination, is only an hour away from the state park. Madison, on the other hand, is slightly farther at two hours. The journey is easily doable from Chicago, too — you'll be driving for two hours and 40 minutes. Those visiting during the summer or holiday weekends will run into many crowds. Plan on going during the week so you don't have to share the state park with others.