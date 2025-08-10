Wisconsin's Hidden Lake Michigan Paradise Is A Sandy State Park Near Milwaukee With Beaches And Nature Trails
Wisconsin sets the bar high when it comes to state parks. Starting with the largest one, Devil's Lake State Park, and its scenic bluffs, all the way to the tallest waterfalls in Pattison State Park, it's not difficult to find beautiful views in Wisconsin. And if you're seeking sandy beaches on Lake Michigan along with scenic hiking trails, Kohler-Andrae State Park needs to be on your radar. Here, you'll be sunbathing all day, splashing around in the waves, hiking the paths, and launching your canoe into the water. It's almost as if you're vacationing in an exotic destination, yet it's conveniently located in the Badger State.
Featuring pine forests, river marshes, and sandy stretches, Kohler-Andrae State Park provides you with the opportunity to swim in one of the country's five Great Lakes. This region was inhabited by the Hopewell Indians around 100 B.C. Other indigenous tribes that called this place their home are the Potawatomi, Menominee, Chippewa, Sauk, and Ottawa. In 1927, Terry Andrae State Park was established after Frank Theodore Andrae's widow donated her lakefront to the land — then, John Michael Kohler State Park was founded in 1966, situated to its north. Together, the two became known as Kohler-Andrae State Park, with a combined size of 988 acres.
Milwaukee, considered America's most affordable lake destination, is only an hour away from the state park. Madison, on the other hand, is slightly farther at two hours. The journey is easily doable from Chicago, too — you'll be driving for two hours and 40 minutes. Those visiting during the summer or holiday weekends will run into many crowds. Plan on going during the week so you don't have to share the state park with others.
Where to stay in Kohler-Andrae State Park
Camping is the way to go in Kohler-Andrae State Park, allowing you to fully discover everything it has to offer. You can choose from traditional sites, group campgrounds, and an accessible cabin. The family campground, open throughout the year, has 52 electrical hookup sites, each with a campfire ring and a picnic table. These spots sleep up to six people, so the whole gang can be together when visiting the state park. However, no more than one wheeled camping unit and two vehicles are allowed per campsite. You can always park your car a little farther from the campground, though. As for amenities, you have access to showers, flush toilets, laundry, a dump station, and a freshwater fill-up station. Do keep in mind that there are no water or sewer hookups when packing your vehicle.
Regarding group campsites, you'll find two in Kohler-Andrae State Park, which accommodate a total of 50 people and come with vault toilets. If this is the option you're going with, know that only tents are permitted here. You don't need to bring your own firewood when camping here — you can purchase it from either the park office or the campground.
There is one cabin available, designed with accessibility in mind. The cabin holds up to six guests and is furnished with all the essentials to guarantee a comfy stay. There are automated hospital beds, a wheel-in shower, a Hoyer lift, and more. There's also an outdoor fire ring area for cozy nights. You can only book the cabin for a maximum of four nights, which is more than enough time to discover the park's beauty.
The best things to do at Kohler-Andrae State Park
Who wouldn't run headfirst toward the beaches of Lake Michigan? Don your swimsuit and make your way to the expansive 2-mile shoreline to take a dip in the water. There are no lifeguards on duty, so make sure to wear a flotation device and avoid swimming too deep in the lake. When you're not practicing your backstrokes, try skipping stones on the lake or going on leisurely walks on the sand. While there is no boat launch, you can still launch your kayak or canoe into the water. Meanwhile, anglers can head to the fishing pond, located by Old Park Road, to catch trout and panfish.
Hiking trails are abundant in Kohler-Andrae State Park, and they're all easy to complete. Start with a breezy stroll on the Black River Marsh Boardwalk, spanning only 0.25 miles. On this short trail, you'll learn about the endemic wetland plants and spot waterfowl. Gradually increase your step count on the 0.5-mile Creeping Juniper Nature Trail. This loop begins at Sanderling Nature Center, taking you past sand dunes, with signs highlighting the local wildlife and vegetation. The 1-mile Woodland Dunes Nature Trail is a lovely forested path, perfect for birdwatching and learning about the native flora. The most trekking you'll do at this state park is on the 2.5-mile Black River Trail, which is shared by hikers, bikers, and equestrians.
To see all the landscapes that make this place so distinctive — interdunal wetlands, sandy areas, and white pine forests — the 2-mile Dunes Cordwalk is the path to take. Don't forget to relax with a beachside picnic, as there are plenty of places to unwind in the wilderness. For more outdoor adventures, check out the unique Aztalan State Park, situated between Madison and Milwaukee.