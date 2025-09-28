Arizona's Village Inside Grand Canyon National Park Is A Breathtakingly Scenic Locale For A Weekend Getaway

Arizona is known as "the Grand Canyon state", proudly nicknamed after one of the top tourist destinations in the world. Although there are things to do on every side of this humbling ravine, the South Rim has much to offer weekend adventurers. Grand Canyon Village, a 26.5 square mile community in the Kaibab National Forest, presents a premium spot to take in the bucket-list beauty. Primarily designed for tourism, it doesn't exactly resemble a typical village, but is an ideal access point for the area's many trails and lookouts. One TripAdvisor review said, "This is a great central area to explore the park ... "

Flying overhead gives you a glimpse of the canyon's unfathomable expanse, and Flagstaff Pulliam Airport is one of the best airports for visiting the Grand Canyon. It's only 1 hour 30 minutes' drive from the village, and American Airlines has connections from major hubs like Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Alternatively, a road trip to Grand Canyon Village could be even more fun, as you'll take Route 66, known as the most famous road in America. When you reach the quaint town of Williams, it's roughly 60 miles (around 1 hours' drive) to the village and the South Rim via the AZ-64. On arrival, it's easy to drive around the village or take the free shuttle bus from the Visitor Center that connects you with lodges, restaurants, and truly unforgettable, breathtaking views of a timeless piece of the American Southwest.