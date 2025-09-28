One Of Greece's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Lesser-Known Island With Spectacular Beaches And Few Crowds
Greece is one of the most popular travel destinations in Europe and there's little doubt as to why. World-shaping ancient history sits beside the most stunning beaches, islands, and National Parks — and that's before anyone's even mentioned the food. The most popular islands, like Santorini, are saw more than three million tourists visiting the white-washed town in 2024, but there are still many beautiful islands that have a high volume of tourists in the summer months while managing to retain a small town, relaxed island charm.
One such island is Nisyros, an Aegean island not far from the affordable island of Kos. Though there are many day trippers who flock to Nisyros for tours of the still active volcano, quaint and authentic Greek towns, and golden sandy beaches. In the mornings and evenings, and particularly during the off season, it is a local paradise, quiet and undisturbed and ready to be explored.
How to get to Nisyros in Greece
Since Greece is so popular, even the less busy islands are easy to access. The closest airport to Nisyros is on Kos. Unfortunately, you can't fly directly from the U.S. to Kos, but it is very easy to reach from many other European destinations. From Kos, a ferry runs to and from Nisyros from Tuesday to Saturday that, at the time of writing, costs about $21.50 each way. From the U.S., you can fly into Athens, the nation's capital, from a number of cities, including New York, Dallas, and Washington, D.C, which Rick Steves reckons is the best place to start your Greek adventure.
Once you're on Nisyros, you'll be spoiled for places to stay and things to do. The main town on the island is Mandraki in the north west. This charming little town spills into the Aegean Sea and has its own convenient beach. Despite its small size, there are a variety of accommodations from the affordable guesthouses, like Romantzo to the pricier but equally charming My Old Stone House, which has a sun-soaked private garden to enjoy. In Mandraki, you will find the 14th-century Monastery of Panagia Spiliani which sits atop a rocky outcrop overlooking the town and, apparently, has some of the best sunset views in the Med.
Explore an active volcano in Nisyros Greece
Nisyros is known for the magnificent volcano that sits right in its center. The newest volcano in Greece is actually still active (though the last eruption was in the late 1800s, so here's what to know about safety). The most exciting aspect is that you can actually walk down into one of its three craters, nicknamed Polyvotis, Alexandros, and Stefanos. Stefanos is the crater you can hike into with a depth of 27 meters. The crater is on the other side of the island from Mandraki, about a 30-minute drive or two-hour walk away. There is parking and a full hiking trail up the volcano, or group tours that leave from Mandraki every day for about $17.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Greek island vacation without some solid days at the beach. Whether you're looking for crystal clear waters on wild rocky shores or golden sands to sink your toes into, Nisyros has you covered. Popular spots include Lies Beach, a group of secluded sand banks in coves along the coast. The rocky Hohlaki Beach sits beneath the Panagia Spiliani Monastery in Mandraki for a relaxing day with the most spectacular views. Or head to Mandraki Beach where there is a shore-access diving spot known as Agios Savvas. You may spot a sting ray, eel, or octopus at this little reef, and if you don't already have your gills, you can learn to scuba at Volcano Bubbles Diving School on the island.