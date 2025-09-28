One Of Greece's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Lesser-Known Island With Spectacular Beaches And Few Crowds

Nisyros is known for the magnificent volcano that sits right in its center. The newest volcano in Greece is actually still active (though the last eruption was in the late 1800s, so here's what to know about safety). The most exciting aspect is that you can actually walk down into one of its three craters, nicknamed Polyvotis, Alexandros, and Stefanos. Stefanos is the crater you can hike into with a depth of 27 meters. The crater is on the other side of the island from Mandraki, about a 30-minute drive or two-hour walk away. There is parking and a full hiking trail up the volcano, or group tours that leave from Mandraki every day for about $17.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Greek island vacation without some solid days at the beach. Whether you're looking for crystal clear waters on wild rocky shores or golden sands to sink your toes into, Nisyros has you covered. Popular spots include Lies Beach, a group of secluded sand banks in coves along the coast. The rocky Hohlaki Beach sits beneath the Panagia Spiliani Monastery in Mandraki for a relaxing day with the most spectacular views. Or head to Mandraki Beach where there is a shore-access diving spot known as Agios Savvas. You may spot a sting ray, eel, or octopus at this little reef, and if you don't already have your gills, you can learn to scuba at Volcano Bubbles Diving School on the island.