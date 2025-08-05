Millions Of People Flock To Visit Active Volcanoes, But Is This Form Of Tourism Really Safe?

On August 24, A.D. 79, the residents of Pompeii encountered a horrifying sight: a behemoth pillar of smoke, ash, and volcanic material rising 10 miles from the summit of Mount Vesuvius, which had lain dormant for centuries. The inhabitants have been well accustomed to earthquakes, but they've never seen an eruption before. Pompeiians may have privately wondered how they managed to incur the wrath of the gods so acutely. In this tragic event, about 2,000 people died in the city alone. The wave of pumice, mud, and ash, along with a cloud of toxic gases, took 15 minutes to wipe out Pompeii, which remained buried until 1748.

Volcanoes have long fascinated humans from a geological, historical, and even spiritual perspective. Over 4 million tourists visited Pompeii and Mount Vesuvius in one single summer (afterwards, caps were introduced). And, during the 2021 eruption of Fagradalsfjall in Iceland, more than 4,000 people ascended to the site daily. The rise in related tourism is only increasing, with millions of tourists flocking to active volcanoes globally. But the travel industry has quickly risen to the challenge of satiating these lava-hungry explorers, offering activities ranging from the pleasant to the truly insane.

You can go volcano boarding on Cerro Negro in Nicaragua, a tropical Latin country with seven active volcanoes. You can mountain-bike down the high-altitude Cotopaxi in Ecuador, a less-visited Andean country boasting the majestic "Avenue of the Volcanoes." And, if you saw "Free Solo" and thought it was a little too tame, you can also rappel into Marum in Vanuatu, where you'll hover 165 feet above a bubbling lava lake. But is it really safe to visit an ancient and unpredictable lava-spewing monstrosity that scientists still don't fully understand? The answer (with some important caveats) is generally: yes.