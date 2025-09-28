Just Outside Of Minneapolis Is A Wisconsin State Park With A Swim Beach, Famous Waterfalls, And Scenic Trails

Home to 50 state parks, along with dozens of state trails and forests, Wisconsin has no shortage of ways to experience nature. It's home to thousands of incredible lakes and rivers perfect for a summer vacation, some of which include popular summertime destinations like Chain O' Lakes, the Northern Highland American Legion State Forest, or Devil's Lake State Park, a dreamy Midwest spot with a shimmering lake and scenic bluffs. Only 35 miles east of Minneapolis, Willow River State Park boasts miles of multi-use trails, camping, a nature center, waterfalls, and more.

On top of being close to Minneapolis, on the Wisconsin side, Willow River State Park is only 6 miles northeast of Hudson, a lush city full of shops, dining, and art galleries on the St. Croix River. At more than 2,800 acres, this park features plenty to see and do including the postcard-worthy Willow Falls, which tumble over three ledges and down 45 feet through the picturesque Willow River Gorge that has been carved into the limestone. Inside the park, 13 miles of hiking trails, which range in difficulty, lead you along bluffs, through the woods, and around the waterfalls. If you encounter a rainy day, don't miss the nature center, where you can explore hands-on exhibits, meet live animals, and join events.

For an accessible walk along a paved trail which goes past the beach and through a picnic area, head out on the Little Falls Trail — also known as the Green Trail — which is the only route that also allows bikes and rollerblades. For more of a challenge, go out on the Nelson Farm Trail (also known as the Silver Trail), which features varying terrain with some steep climbs and scenic viewpoints over its 3.7 miles. All in all, the park boasts 12 separate trails that range in length from around half a mile to 4 miles and can be easily linked to create longer, more adventuresome routes.