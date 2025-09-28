Just Outside Of Minneapolis Is A Wisconsin State Park With A Swim Beach, Famous Waterfalls, And Scenic Trails
Home to 50 state parks, along with dozens of state trails and forests, Wisconsin has no shortage of ways to experience nature. It's home to thousands of incredible lakes and rivers perfect for a summer vacation, some of which include popular summertime destinations like Chain O' Lakes, the Northern Highland American Legion State Forest, or Devil's Lake State Park, a dreamy Midwest spot with a shimmering lake and scenic bluffs. Only 35 miles east of Minneapolis, Willow River State Park boasts miles of multi-use trails, camping, a nature center, waterfalls, and more.
On top of being close to Minneapolis, on the Wisconsin side, Willow River State Park is only 6 miles northeast of Hudson, a lush city full of shops, dining, and art galleries on the St. Croix River. At more than 2,800 acres, this park features plenty to see and do including the postcard-worthy Willow Falls, which tumble over three ledges and down 45 feet through the picturesque Willow River Gorge that has been carved into the limestone. Inside the park, 13 miles of hiking trails, which range in difficulty, lead you along bluffs, through the woods, and around the waterfalls. If you encounter a rainy day, don't miss the nature center, where you can explore hands-on exhibits, meet live animals, and join events.
For an accessible walk along a paved trail which goes past the beach and through a picnic area, head out on the Little Falls Trail — also known as the Green Trail — which is the only route that also allows bikes and rollerblades. For more of a challenge, go out on the Nelson Farm Trail (also known as the Silver Trail), which features varying terrain with some steep climbs and scenic viewpoints over its 3.7 miles. All in all, the park boasts 12 separate trails that range in length from around half a mile to 4 miles and can be easily linked to create longer, more adventuresome routes.
Other things to do at Willow River State Park
Willow River State Park contains one of Wisconsin's most popular camping spots, situated on the southern end of Little Falls Lake. Here, you'll find three well-maintained campgrounds that can accommodate both tents and RVs and feature the option for electric hookups. Known as the 100, 200, and 300 campgrounds, visitors can choose from dozens of sites in each one. The 100 campground is the newest and features 50 sites, but note that there's little shade due to lack of tree cover.
Visitors of all ages will love the swim beach on Little Falls Lake, which is a non-motorized body of water, making it a quiet and inviting place to take a dip. As of August 2025, the beach is temporarily closed due to high bacteria levels, but notices posted on-site will keep would-be waders up-to-date. While it's the only designated swimming area in the park, some areas along Willow River are also accessible if you just can't resist dipping your toes in. Additional water activities include paddling, with canoe and kayak rentals available during the summer and a boat launch on Little Falls Lake. Anglers can also paddle out onto the lake or perch on the river bank to cast a line for panfish, northern, bass, and trout.
Willow River State Park is a popular mountain biking destination, too, with miles of trails that range from easy to difficult. Near the Nelson Farm hiking trailhead, take your pick from winding routes like Rabbit Run or Hawkeye. Another option is to zig-zag along the exciting Howlin' Coyote route in the northwest part of the park.