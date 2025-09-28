Texas' Dangerous Invasive Species Tourists Should Be Aware Of When Camping

Would you camp next to shark-infested waters? Or outside a bear cave (as long as you've followed these safety tips to keep bears out of your car while camping)? The idea of putting yourself in such a position might sound ridiculous, but recent research has found that more people are killed by wild boars than either of the above animals, and you might be camping near them if you're exploring the Texan wilderness. This won't be surprising if you've seen the 2001 film "Hannibal," but if not, you might be shocked to hear that the average annual number of fatalities caused by sharks from 2014 to 2023 was 5.8, while wild boars killed approximately 19.7 people, as reported in Farm Journal.

Also known as feral hogs or wild pigs, boars are the undomesticated ancestors of the pigs you're probably familiar with. There are around 7 million wild boars in the U.S. right now. They can be found in 35 American states, and are very prominent in Texas. They are considered an invasive species because they reproduce rapidly and can destroy the surrounding land. Swines bury their noses deep in the earth to find food and dig up vast chunks of it in the process. They quickly pillage entire fields, pulling plants up by the roots and damaging the soil. Boars cost farmers and the agricultural sector over $2.5 billion annually, according to estimates by the USDA (via The Guardian). In addition, hogs transmit a range of viral and bacterial diseases to other animals, including humans, and they might leave you with a parasite or two.