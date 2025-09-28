Several Airports Are Implementing An Emerging, Eye-Widening Technology For Cheap Short-Distance Flights

Think helicopter rides are exclusive to the rich and the famous? Think again. While, on the whole, the luxury of a chopper ride was either completely inaccessible or a novelty to be experienced like the New York City Skyline helicopter tours, boundary-pushing companies are making it accessible for as little as an NYC cab ride. Much like this airport security line skipping hack, new developments are changing the way humans travel, and some places are already implementing eye-widening technology to use for cheap short-distance flights.

Companies like Blade, which operates private rides and helicopter shuttle services from JFK airport to Manhattan, have already successfully tested their first passenger-carrying electric flying trip, and are now capable of completing the same routes it currently runs. A new deal will see as many as 20 of the eVTOL (or electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft) join the company's ranks. Similar flying vehicles have been tested in California and other regions, with most of the companies forecasting that the mode of transport will be fully functional and in regular use by the end of the decade.

That surge in electric flight is likely to drive costs down, transforming it into a go-to service instead of a luxury option for the wealthy. Throw in the environmental benefits, the easing of traffic congestion, and the seamless transfers for travelers, and we could be entering a spectacular new era for air travel.