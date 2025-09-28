Several Airports Are Implementing An Emerging, Eye-Widening Technology For Cheap Short-Distance Flights
Think helicopter rides are exclusive to the rich and the famous? Think again. While, on the whole, the luxury of a chopper ride was either completely inaccessible or a novelty to be experienced like the New York City Skyline helicopter tours, boundary-pushing companies are making it accessible for as little as an NYC cab ride. Much like this airport security line skipping hack, new developments are changing the way humans travel, and some places are already implementing eye-widening technology to use for cheap short-distance flights.
Companies like Blade, which operates private rides and helicopter shuttle services from JFK airport to Manhattan, have already successfully tested their first passenger-carrying electric flying trip, and are now capable of completing the same routes it currently runs. A new deal will see as many as 20 of the eVTOL (or electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft) join the company's ranks. Similar flying vehicles have been tested in California and other regions, with most of the companies forecasting that the mode of transport will be fully functional and in regular use by the end of the decade.
That surge in electric flight is likely to drive costs down, transforming it into a go-to service instead of a luxury option for the wealthy. Throw in the environmental benefits, the easing of traffic congestion, and the seamless transfers for travelers, and we could be entering a spectacular new era for air travel.
What role would this technology play for short-distance flights?
Blade's current setup is a good indicator of the potential of eVTOL aircraft. Its current flagship service, operated with traditional helicopters, runs from its lounge at JFK airport to the center of Manhattan. It takes just five minutes, including takeoff and landing. The service starts at $195 per person, which feels steep, but a taxi costs $70 — with Uber sometimes stretching beyond $120. On any given day, that trip could take as long as two hours with traffic. Combine that with the delays NYC airports like JFK and LaGuardia are known for and it feels even worse. Comparing the two, many would find the convenience, time, and cost fair.
With the addition of electric vehicles, Ark Invest believes a shared ride on the same route could eventually cost as little as $70 per passenger when three or more are flying. That's an incredible shift that instantly becomes accessible for many travelers — especially tourists ready to get to their hotels after a long flight on a plane. The addition of a new and faster way to the city would reduce the number of cars on the road, drive competitive prices, and help the environment all at once.
While the immediate use of eVTOLs looks to be airport shuttling, their broader prospects are even more exciting. As the technology improves, it will be possible to fly further, offering an alternate way to move between nearby cities and towns, and even within them. It's important to grasp that these don't look like traditional helicopters. The vehicles are closer in appearance to drones and will only hold a few passengers at a time.