Maine's Underrated Island Is A Scenic Escape With Pristine Coastal Views And Fresh Seafood

Maine's total shoreline encompasses about 3,500 miles due to its many islands and intricate, rocky coast. Often referred to as "Vacationland," the northeastern state has lured travelers to its islands for quintessential summer getaways on the East Coast with its refreshing temperatures, breathtaking natural beauty, and ultra-fresh seafood. In Penobscot Bay about 12 nautical miles from Rockland – one of Maine's best cities – lies North Haven, an idyllic island full of Maine's timeless treasures. For decades, the sleepy island was sustained by farming and fishing before boatbuilding became its primary industry. By the late 19th century, wealthy East Coasters and artists began to summer on the island, enchanted by its picturesque setting and secluded nature.

Today, North Haven is home to just over 400 year-round residents. But each summer, travelers seeking a quiet escape embark on the hour-long ferry ride to the charming isle, where they are greeted by a petite harbor lined with clapboard cottages. Separated by the Fox Channel from its bigger sister island of Vinalhaven, North Haven is anchored by North Haven Harbor to the south and Pulpit Harbor to the north. The inland is marked with rolling hills, dense forest, and sparkling ponds, while the rugged coast features coves, creeks, and sailboat harbors. The quiet island is dotted with just a handful of inns, restaurants, shops, and galleries.

Though North Haven requires some effort to reach, the island's rewards are well worth the journey. Every day, three round-trip ferries make the 70-minute cruise from Rockland to North Haven. To reach Rockland, the nearest airport is Knox County Regional Airport, which receives nonstop flights from Boston. Bangor International Airport and Portland International Jetport are both about an hour and 40-minute drive away from Rockland. Visitors can also fly directly into North Haven by private air taxi.