Situated On Oregon's Southern Coast Is A Picturesque Beach With Sculpted Sea Stacks And Golden Sands
Oregon's coastline is known for its dramatic scenery at places like Cannon Beach, home to the famous Haystack Rock. One lesser-known but still incredibly beautiful beach is Meyers Creek Beach in southern Oregon. It's about 10 minutes south of Gold Beach, a pristine beach town with its own dramatic ocean views, and 25 minutes north of the charming city of Brookings, and it's well worth a stop if you're in the area. The beach is almost two miles of soft, golden sand, so if you want to commune with nature without lots of people around, there's plenty of room. Plus, it has some incredible rock formations.
When the tide is low, you can walk out to some of the rock formations, including one that has a tunnel through it. There are some fantastic tide pools around the rocks where you can see starfish and all kinds of other animals. Make sure to check the tide charts to get the most out of your beach trip if tidepooling is a priority.
Windsurfing, birding, and photography at Meyers Creek Beach, Oregon
Along with being the home of some fantastic tide pools, Meyers Creek Beach is a particularly windy part of the Oregon coast, and that, plus its chill, shallow beach entry, makes it super popular for windsurfers. It's also known as a good surf spot, particularly in winter.
It's not just ocean activities that you can enjoy here; Meyers Creek Beach is a sensational place for wildflowers in the spring. It's also a good spot for birding; the Oregon coast is on the Pacific Flyway, so you can see birds migrating through the area in spring and fall. And, year-round, pro and amateur photographers should time the visit for golden hour near sunrise and sunset to get some sensational shots.
Even more reason to stop at this beach on your next trip along the Oregon coast: parking is free and easy. The beach is within the Pistol River State Scenic Viewpoint, which also includes shifting sand dunes that you can explore via a handful of trails.