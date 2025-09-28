Situated On Oregon's Southern Coast Is A Picturesque Beach With Sculpted Sea Stacks And Golden Sands

Oregon's coastline is known for its dramatic scenery at places like Cannon Beach, home to the famous Haystack Rock. One lesser-known but still incredibly beautiful beach is Meyers Creek Beach in southern Oregon. It's about 10 minutes south of Gold Beach, a pristine beach town with its own dramatic ocean views, and 25 minutes north of the charming city of Brookings, and it's well worth a stop if you're in the area. The beach is almost two miles of soft, golden sand, so if you want to commune with nature without lots of people around, there's plenty of room. Plus, it has some incredible rock formations.

When the tide is low, you can walk out to some of the rock formations, including one that has a tunnel through it. There are some fantastic tide pools around the rocks where you can see starfish and all kinds of other animals. Make sure to check the tide charts to get the most out of your beach trip if tidepooling is a priority.