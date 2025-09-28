The Retirement Dream Of Traveling The Country In An RV Might Cost You More Than Living In A House

Many workers dream of the day they will punch the clock for the last time and retire. While some retirees picture spending their days on sun-soaked beaches, others would rather hit the open road. An estimated 750,000 to one million retired adults live in recreational vehicles. However, research suggests that traveling the country in an RV can sometimes cost more than living in a house.

On the surface, criss-crossing the country with a spouse, friends, or solo seems like the ultimate freedom. But that reality often comes at a steep price. While some are significantly cheaper than buying a home, the fancier models can end up costing as much or more than a house on the market today. RV loans also often come with shorter repayment terms and higher interest rates, driving up monthly payments.

Then there are the ongoing expenses. Full-time RV living can run anywhere from $1,000 to $4,000 a month, covering campground fees, fuel, and other essentials. Gas alone can run hundreds of dollars a month, insurance mistakes and sky-high repair bills can be pricey, and major repairs — like new tires or engine trouble — can cost thousands. There is even a legal aspect to consider, as some U.S. states have made it illegal to live out of an RV. All of these added challenges may make you wonder if life on the road is really worth it, and for many retirees, trading the RV for a more traditional home can be the best financial and practical decision.