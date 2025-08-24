A North Carolina Town With Sandy Beaches And Friendly Residents Is An Idyllic Retirement Destination

When people consider where to retire, they typically look at a few things: Access to quality healthcare, lifestyle amenities (think restaurants, beaches, peace and quiet), and cost of living. While Atlantic Beach's waterfront median home prices could be considered on the higher side, the town's still competitive with other waterfront communities. Plus, North Carolina is financially friendly to retirees, in part because the state does not tax Social Security, estates, or inheritances. Retirees can typically save and stretch their finances more effectively here than in other coastal locations. The area is also close to health facilities like the Carteret Health Care Hospital in Morehead City and highly rated assisted living and memory care facilities, including Carteret Landing.

Climate and weather also often play a part in where retirees choose to settle. Studies show that seniors tend to prefer warmer or moderate climates, which is why many retirees opt for places like Arizona or Florida. But Atlantic Beach delivers on everything that appeals to the 55+ crowd. The community is small and laid-back, describes itself as "friendly," and its beautiful beaches with gorgeous sand and water invite plenty of walks, shelling, swimming, fishing, sunsets, birdwatching, boating, and kayaking. No matter what your level of fitness is, you can enjoy retirement and stay active, stress-free in Atlantic Beach's mild, coastal climate, which avoids harsh, snowy winters. Oh, and there's golf: Crystal Coast Country Club is a semi-private golf course just a few miles up the road in Pine Knolls, with beautiful, waterfront views along the sound. About 10 miles inland across the causeway, the Beaufort Club is ranked among the top 25 golf courses in North Carolina.