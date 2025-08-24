A North Carolina Town With Sandy Beaches And Friendly Residents Is An Idyllic Retirement Destination
Just over the causeway from Morehead City — the gateway to North Carolina's Crystal Coast — the landscape shifts to sandy dunes and sea oats, brushed by marine breezes and air that smells like salt and sunscreen. On the eastern end of Bogue Banks, a narrow barrier island along this magical shoreline, sits a small town plainly named Atlantic Beach (not to be confused with the many other beaches dotting the Atlantic coast). Despite its understated profile, Atlantic Beach is esteemed as one of the most relaxed destinations on the Crystal Coast. Sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean and Bogue Sound, it shares its Caribbean-translucent waters with the neighboring town of Emerald Isle. The Crystal Coast gets its name from the clarity of its waters, which locals say makes the sunsets even more spectacular. Atlantic Beach in particular boasts miles of soft, white-sand beaches, backed by a boardwalk, and fronted by a calm, swimmable shoreline. In 2025, Niche ranked Atlantic Beach eighth on its list of top places to retire in North Carolina, just after Sunset Beach, one of the state's coziest and most affordable retiree towns. The town's proximity to Morehead City and cool beach towns like Beaufort, which offers boutique shopping and abundant seafood, makes it appealing to vacationers and retirees alike.
As the oldest beach town on Bogue Banks, Atlantic Beach is also home to Fort Macon, a restored Civil War-era fort protected by a state park, where visitors can explore tunnels, take guided tours, picnic, stroll trails, bird-watch, or even fish and swim. If you're into casting lines, the Oceanana Pier is the only public fishing pier in town, but deep-sea fishing charters are also locally available. Despite its small-town quiet, Atlantic Beach boasts notable restaurants, from casual seafood shacks to fine dining options.
What makes Atlantic Beach a good spot for retirees?
When people consider where to retire, they typically look at a few things: Access to quality healthcare, lifestyle amenities (think restaurants, beaches, peace and quiet), and cost of living. While Atlantic Beach's waterfront median home prices could be considered on the higher side, the town's still competitive with other waterfront communities. Plus, North Carolina is financially friendly to retirees, in part because the state does not tax Social Security, estates, or inheritances. Retirees can typically save and stretch their finances more effectively here than in other coastal locations. The area is also close to health facilities like the Carteret Health Care Hospital in Morehead City and highly rated assisted living and memory care facilities, including Carteret Landing.
Climate and weather also often play a part in where retirees choose to settle. Studies show that seniors tend to prefer warmer or moderate climates, which is why many retirees opt for places like Arizona or Florida. But Atlantic Beach delivers on everything that appeals to the 55+ crowd. The community is small and laid-back, describes itself as "friendly," and its beautiful beaches with gorgeous sand and water invite plenty of walks, shelling, swimming, fishing, sunsets, birdwatching, boating, and kayaking. No matter what your level of fitness is, you can enjoy retirement and stay active, stress-free in Atlantic Beach's mild, coastal climate, which avoids harsh, snowy winters. Oh, and there's golf: Crystal Coast Country Club is a semi-private golf course just a few miles up the road in Pine Knolls, with beautiful, waterfront views along the sound. About 10 miles inland across the causeway, the Beaufort Club is ranked among the top 25 golf courses in North Carolina.
There's plenty to do — and good food to eat — in laid-back Atlantic Beach
Beyond its retirement-friendly perks, Atlantic Beach offers culture and lifestyle appeal for all ages. Local events, art shows, and an annual music festival bring variety to the seaside pace. There's even a pirate cruise — jump aboard the Revenge– a 40-foot replica ship that sails the sound with tales and local lore. Just keep an eye out for pirate ghosts.
While Morehead City and Beaufort are nearby, one of Atlantic Beach's best features — especially for retirees — is that you don't have to go far for a good meal. Several standout spots offer fresh, quality dishes right in town. Amos Mosquito's Restaurant & Bar is memorable not just for the quirky name, but also for its eclectic menu, which ranges from fresh seafood to signature meatloaf to sushi nights. Yet the uniqueness of the menu doesn't detract from its quality as it's acclaimed by locals and visitors alike, and the cozy, waterfront patio enhances the leisurely vibe. Island Grille is a deceptively plain name for a highly-rated dining experience, including fresh catch, steak, hand-crafted cocktails, and a popular BOGO entree event on Mondays and Tuesdays. For something more casual, The Shark Shack has a lively, outdoor, dog-friendly patio and a menu full of seafood wraps, fish bites, baskets of fried clams, and oysters. Or grab breakfast after you cast a few lines from the Oceanana Pier House Restaurant.
The nearest airport is Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern, about 35 miles away. For more flight options, Raleigh-Durham International Airport is 177 miles away. Myrtle Beach is also within reach at 173 miles. Visitors can also plan a road trip along the Blackbeard Trail, which follows the legendary pirate Edward Teach's stomping grounds, including nearby Beaufort.