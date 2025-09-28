One Of South Carolina's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Hidden Waterfall Wrapped In Romance And Mystery

Timeless '90s girl group, TLC, might have warned not to go chasing waterfalls. These lyrics obviously had a more metaphorical meaning, and for good reason. Artists and musicians surely know just how majestic and moving waterfalls are when witnessed up close. They would never dare to stop people from visiting them. These marvels of Mother Nature continue to instill a sense of wonder and possess dreamlike qualities. In South Carolina, where you can chase over 100 waterfalls, there still exists a relatively hidden cascade with a romantic legend that will soften even the hardest of hearts.

You could choose to see many located on the breathtaking Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway, a waterfall wonderland. But if there's one you should see in this state, it might just be Issaqueena Falls. Located on Cone Creek under the watchful eye of Stumphouse Mountain, this 100-foot cascade tumbles down over black and grey rocks, passing leafy green foliage. The trail to the falls is relatively moderate in difficulty and takes around 10 to 15 minutes from the parking lot to the base. There are steep parts and some rocky areas, so wear good walking shoes. You'll be rewarded with awe-inspiring views of Issaqueena Falls.

Learning the legend behind the natural landmark makes a visit here more enriching. Although you may hear variations of the story, they all tend to center around a young Native American woman called Issaqueena falling in love with a foreign settler. When she learned of her tribe's plan to attack their camp, she betrayed her people out of love and warned the settlers. Chased by her people, Issaqueena pretended to throw herself from the waterfall. Concealed by the cascade, she hid under a ledge until her people left, convinced she had perished.