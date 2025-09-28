One Of South Carolina's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Hidden Waterfall Wrapped In Romance And Mystery
Timeless '90s girl group, TLC, might have warned not to go chasing waterfalls. These lyrics obviously had a more metaphorical meaning, and for good reason. Artists and musicians surely know just how majestic and moving waterfalls are when witnessed up close. They would never dare to stop people from visiting them. These marvels of Mother Nature continue to instill a sense of wonder and possess dreamlike qualities. In South Carolina, where you can chase over 100 waterfalls, there still exists a relatively hidden cascade with a romantic legend that will soften even the hardest of hearts.
You could choose to see many located on the breathtaking Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway, a waterfall wonderland. But if there's one you should see in this state, it might just be Issaqueena Falls. Located on Cone Creek under the watchful eye of Stumphouse Mountain, this 100-foot cascade tumbles down over black and grey rocks, passing leafy green foliage. The trail to the falls is relatively moderate in difficulty and takes around 10 to 15 minutes from the parking lot to the base. There are steep parts and some rocky areas, so wear good walking shoes. You'll be rewarded with awe-inspiring views of Issaqueena Falls.
Learning the legend behind the natural landmark makes a visit here more enriching. Although you may hear variations of the story, they all tend to center around a young Native American woman called Issaqueena falling in love with a foreign settler. When she learned of her tribe's plan to attack their camp, she betrayed her people out of love and warned the settlers. Chased by her people, Issaqueena pretended to throw herself from the waterfall. Concealed by the cascade, she hid under a ledge until her people left, convinced she had perished.
Exploring the surrounding area after Issaqueena Falls
Visiting a waterfall doesn't take much time. Fortunately, Issaqueena Falls is close to some other great sights, including the manmade Stumphouse Tunnel. This 1,600-foot tunnel was originally intended to facilitate a railway. Since being abandoned, it has been used to cure cheese and is now purely a tourist sight for people to learn more about South Carolina's history. It's quite unusual standing in the gaping, dark tunnel and looking back out at the sunlit trees outside.
The area around Issaqueena Falls is ideal for families to enjoy some time in nature. If you're worried about the path to the base of the falls being too rocky or steep, you can admire the cascade from the viewing platform near the parking lot. If you're up for a longer trek, many hikers rate the Blue Ridge Railroad Historical Trail, which heads off from the parking area near Stumphouse Tunnel. This trail is about 4 miles out and back and takes you past Cone Creek, Issaqueena Falls, a 19th-century rail bed, and multiple abandoned railway tunnels. Just be prepared for some overgrown areas and hungry mosquitoes (bring the bug spray).
You can drive to Issaqueena Falls in about 10 minutes from Walhalla or 35 minutes from Clemson. The popular university city is actually right on the doorstep of Lake Hartwell, a vast lake escape with dockside dining and fishing fame, if you fancy a bit of angling. There are some regional airports around these hubs, but if you're coming from out of state, you might be better off flying into Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP). If you have time in South Carolina, it's worthwhile visiting Tega Cay, an underrated lakeside city near Charlotte with breweries and outdoor adventures.