One Of America's Wealthiest Cities Is A Tennessee Hill Hideaway Steeped In Charm And Southern Elegance

It's a celebrity's safe haven and a budgeting tourist's nightmare. Brentwood, Tennessee is the most expensive city in the state, located just 20 minutes south of Nashville. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that only 45,265 people live in Brentwood. Its proximity and secluded nature make sense as to why many stars live on the outskirts of Nashville

Here, you'll find big names, like Dolly Parton, with a home — well, mansion — worth millions. According to Payscale, Brentwood's real estate is 27% higher than the national average, meaning you need a high-paying job to live in the city, and Parton certainly fits the bill. There are also a lot of corporate headquarters located here, such as Hobby Lobby International and Tractor Supply Company (per Supreme Auctions), which could bring the values of the surrounding properties up.

So, why do people visit a small town that attracts big names and big corporations even if inflation got the best of it? It's probably because Brentwood is like the quiet neighbor that enjoys nature, compared to Nashville's boisterous Broadway Street. It's similar to living in a small South Florida town and heading to Miami, one of America's best cities for nightlife. You get the best of both worlds, the ocean and skyscrapers. Except in Tennessee, you'll be trading beaches for fall foliage, nature walks, and stunning mountain views. You still get southern hospitality and a peaceful lifestyle with a bit more of a sophisticated appeal.