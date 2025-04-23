One Of America's Wealthiest Cities Is A Tennessee Hill Hideaway Steeped In Charm And Southern Elegance
It's a celebrity's safe haven and a budgeting tourist's nightmare. Brentwood, Tennessee is the most expensive city in the state, located just 20 minutes south of Nashville. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that only 45,265 people live in Brentwood. Its proximity and secluded nature make sense as to why many stars live on the outskirts of Nashville
Here, you'll find big names, like Dolly Parton, with a home — well, mansion — worth millions. According to Payscale, Brentwood's real estate is 27% higher than the national average, meaning you need a high-paying job to live in the city, and Parton certainly fits the bill. There are also a lot of corporate headquarters located here, such as Hobby Lobby International and Tractor Supply Company (per Supreme Auctions), which could bring the values of the surrounding properties up.
So, why do people visit a small town that attracts big names and big corporations even if inflation got the best of it? It's probably because Brentwood is like the quiet neighbor that enjoys nature, compared to Nashville's boisterous Broadway Street. It's similar to living in a small South Florida town and heading to Miami, one of America's best cities for nightlife. You get the best of both worlds, the ocean and skyscrapers. Except in Tennessee, you'll be trading beaches for fall foliage, nature walks, and stunning mountain views. You still get southern hospitality and a peaceful lifestyle with a bit more of a sophisticated appeal.
Why is Brentwood so expensive?
Three words: demographic, community, location. Dolly Parton can leave her picture-perfect pink paradise Dolly Parton Bar in Nashville and have a quick commute home to her lovely 3,300 square-foot home (per Closer Weekly) in Brentwood. She's not the only one who can work her "9 to 5" to find solace in Nashville's outskirts.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who some might dub the king and queen of Country music, also live in Brentwood. According to Hello Magazine, their home is estimated to be worth over $15 million. Additionally, Taylor Swift is just a ten-minute drive outside the neighborhood, in Forest Hills. So, if you're a country music fan, you'll want to skip Los Angeles to find all the best celebrity hot spots and travel to Brentwood.
Of course, it isn't just the A-list residents walking around Brentwood that make it so expensive, but their paychecks maintain a standard of the affluent neighborhood. The area has top-notch schools and a low crime rate, making it more attractive to owners. With high-quality amenities and safety, the community can afford to uphold this reputation, making the area pricier than most. According to Best Places, a single person would have to make about $5,700 per month to live here. Not to mention, Nashville, its neighboring tourist attraction, has gained much popularity. Higher demand always calls for a rise in rentals, assisting surrounding neighborhoods to stay at a certain level.
Festivals and attractions in Brentwood
While Brentwood is economically developed, it remains timeless with historically preserved buildings. Ravenswood Mansion, Crockett Cabin, and Brentwood Courthouse are still standing from the 1800s and 1900s. Brentwood keeps its roots alive with a Historic District, and many of the homes date back to the 19th and 20th centuries.
Travelers can tour the streets and admire the unique architecture that has been protected from this era. Additionally, you can head to a museum, like the Moore-Morris History & Culture Center of Williamson County, that tells the stories of the region and the people who shaped it.
Of course, not being too far from Nashville brings the festivals and music scene to Brentwood. From Songwriters Series to Beatles renditions, you can be sitting on a bar stool at the local watering hole or unfolding a lawn chair at the town's amphitheater. There are seasonal events for special occasions and your favorite small-town gatherings, such as the Strawberry Jam Fest and Spring Family Bonfire. Brentwood is the kind of place where live music echoes through quiet streets and neighbors still wave hello in the morning. While visiting it might cost a little extra, the memories are invaluable.