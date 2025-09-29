New England's Coastal Getaway Offers Fiery Fall Foliage, Harvest Delights, And Festive Charm

Newport, Rhode Island is a coastal town with undeniable French vibes. In the past, affluent travelers flocked there for a luxurious escape. Today, it's home to some of the best beaches in Rhode Island, so it's no surprise that Newport is considered a great destination to visit in the summer. It also comes alive during the holiday season, when extravagant mansions light up in spectacular Christmas displays. But if you want to experience harvest delights, festive charm, and vibrant fall foliage, one of the best times to travel there is in autumn.

Since there are two airports nearby — Newport State Airport and Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport — flying in and out is seamless. By road, it takes three to four hours to reach Newport from New York City and four to five hours from New Jersey. Accommodation options range from charming beachfront holiday homes and island resorts to budget hotels and big-name chains like Marriott and Auberge Resorts Collection. Check official hotel websites, booking platforms, and vacation rental sites for current rates and availability.