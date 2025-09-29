Hidden In Vermont's Green Mountains Is A Charming Ski Town With Reservoir Adventures And Quaint Shops

For a quiet mountain escape that puts you close to ski slopes and reservoir adventures, look to the town of Whitingham, high in Vermont's Green Mountains. Its beautiful peaks climb to around 1,900 feet, so the area receives enough snow to be a charming ski town in the winter — but it's a great place to visit year-round. Whitingham is a quick drive (about 19 miles) south of Mount Snow Resort, which is a large ski area. The town's spot makes it a hotspot for skiers, giving access to slopes while staying in a quieter respite. The town itself has a separate vibe from the larger resort towns, as it has different farms, pastures, and rolling green hills.

The Harriman Reservoir (also known as Lake Whitingham) is located right in town. The New England Power Company built it in the 1920s for hydroelectricity. One of the nice parts about the reservoir is that its 28 miles of shoreline is not commercially developed, so you get a postcard-worthy Vermont view. In the summer, you can go swimming, take a boat out, go kayaking, or go fishing. Since there are no buildings along the shore, you get a quintessential New England getaway that's tucked in Vermont's Green Mountains.

The area has quaint boutique shops, too. You won't be able to shop at larger malls in the town, but you can get your shopping done at smaller stores. Discover artisan studios like Town Hill Pottery, where you can buy ceramics. If you're jonesin' for more shops, the nearby town of Wilmington has boutiques like Pickwell's Barn for clothes and accessories. Also check out Hogback Mountain Gift Shop in Malboro for unique finds.