Hidden In Vermont's Green Mountains Is A Charming Ski Town With Reservoir Adventures And Quaint Shops
For a quiet mountain escape that puts you close to ski slopes and reservoir adventures, look to the town of Whitingham, high in Vermont's Green Mountains. Its beautiful peaks climb to around 1,900 feet, so the area receives enough snow to be a charming ski town in the winter — but it's a great place to visit year-round. Whitingham is a quick drive (about 19 miles) south of Mount Snow Resort, which is a large ski area. The town's spot makes it a hotspot for skiers, giving access to slopes while staying in a quieter respite. The town itself has a separate vibe from the larger resort towns, as it has different farms, pastures, and rolling green hills.
The Harriman Reservoir (also known as Lake Whitingham) is located right in town. The New England Power Company built it in the 1920s for hydroelectricity. One of the nice parts about the reservoir is that its 28 miles of shoreline is not commercially developed, so you get a postcard-worthy Vermont view. In the summer, you can go swimming, take a boat out, go kayaking, or go fishing. Since there are no buildings along the shore, you get a quintessential New England getaway that's tucked in Vermont's Green Mountains.
The area has quaint boutique shops, too. You won't be able to shop at larger malls in the town, but you can get your shopping done at smaller stores. Discover artisan studios like Town Hill Pottery, where you can buy ceramics. If you're jonesin' for more shops, the nearby town of Wilmington has boutiques like Pickwell's Barn for clothes and accessories. Also check out Hogback Mountain Gift Shop in Malboro for unique finds.
Grabbing a bite to eat and things to do in Whitingham
When you get hungry, the dining and beverage spots around Whitingham include several breweries and local restaurants. Visit the town of Marlboro, where Beer Naked Brewery serves wood-fired pizza and craft beers from its beautiful perch on Hogback Mountain. In the close by town of Wilmington, you have places like Valley Craft Ales for New Haven-style pizza and beer or The Maple Leaf Tavern for American-style comfort food. If you need groceries or want to grab a sandwich, stop by one of the local general stores in any of the small villages.
When you're ready for an adventure, the area has many outdoor and historical things to do. Hike on one of Vermont's underrated miles of trails, like the Hoot, Toot & Whistle Trail, which follows an old railroad bed along the Deerfield River and the shore of Lake Whitingham. If you're visiting in the winter, go cross-country skiing or snowshoeing on parts of the 300-mile Catamount Trail. For a bit of history, check out the Brigham Young Monument, which is marked as the 1801 birthplace of the second president of The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints. Another spot to see is Sadawga Lake, which is actually a large pond (around 200 square acres) with a floating island of vegetation that moves with the wind.
How to get to Whitingham and where to stay
If you're flying into the Whitingham area, your best bet is Albany International Airport (ALB) in New York, which is about 70 miles west of town (around a 1 hour and 40-minute drive). You can also fly into Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Connecticut, which is around 83 miles to the south. Once you land, driving is the main way to get to town and (safely) move around the mountains. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Boston and a four-hour drive from New York City. Your trip there will be a scenic one, with stunning roads that take you through forests and past small farms.
When you're looking for a place to stay, the immediate area has mostly private rentals like AirBnb or Vrbo. Most hotels and inns are in the nearby towns of West Dover and Wilmington. If you want a luxury stay, book a room at The Hermitage Inn in West Dover. It's a refurbished historic spot on 112 acres with a high-end restaurant and large wine cellar. For boutique inns, check out The Nutmeg Vermont in Wilmington, which is a 10-room and three-suite inn that has a delicious breakfast service, or the Deerhill Inn in West Dover, which has an outdoor pool (only open during the warmer months). You can also stay at The Crafts Inn in Wilmington, which is a historic building that now has apartment-style units with kitchens and cozy decor. The area also has many private rentals to choose from, like timber-frame cabins and houses on larger properties.