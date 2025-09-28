One Of The Largest Public Telescopes In The Southeastern US Is In A North Carolina Garden And Observatory

A whole new field of view is unlocked when you treat the night sky as a wonder in its own right. Not every night sky is the same. Light pollution, altitude, and the equipment available for viewing can all take nighttime observation to a new level. Some places, like Oregon's Outback, have even been designated International Dark Sky Sanctuaries for the opportunities to see stars and planets. Many of the best stargazing destinations are out in the deserts of the West — Utah has more dark sky-certified spots than anywhere else — but the Mayland Earth to Sky Park in North Carolina offers a welcome East Coast complement to the constellation of places certified by DarkSky International (formerly known as the International Dark-Sky Association).

At the heart of the park is an observatory and planetarium, surrounded by the remote expanse of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The observatory has a large Newtonian telescope and the more humble Meade planetary telescope. Its location — in the Toe River Valley — has had a prominent role for stargazers and astronomers since the 1850s, when the local Burnsville Academy touted its tellurium (a predecessor to modern planetariums). Today's Mayland Earth to Sky Park was established over the site of a mica mine and was officially designated by DarkSky International in 2014. Aside from the observatory and planetarium, the park is also home to a picnic shelter, pollinator gardens, and an Aquaponics Lab, where you can learn about the niche technique of growing plants without soil (something that could theoretically support future colonies on other planets).