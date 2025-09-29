On The Edge Of The Appalachian Mountain Foothills Is An Artsy Georgia City Full Of Natural Beauty And Charm

We frequently discuss the merits of historical destinations, so let's talk about the opposite for a change. Stonecrest is a city located in DeKalb County, Georgia, just 17 miles east of downtown Atlanta and its network of trails, eateries, and parks. One of the most striking things about Stonecrest is how young this city is.

Incorporated in 2017, Stonecrest was formed out of the Stonecrest City Alliance's movement to form a new city for the 50,000 people living in the area, and is the first city with a majority Black population to be created by its residents since the Reconstruction. This location is abundant in natural beauty, ambition, and creativity. With a strong focus on empowering the community to create new businesses and creative ventures, Stonecrest is an enterprising hub with big plans for the future.

The nearest major airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, approximately 19 miles away. Stonecrest is also in the Atlanta metropolitan area, and is served by several bus routes, so if you don't fancy driving, you can take the Blue Westbound subway from Atlanta to Kensington station and then catch the 111 or 115 to Stonecrest. There are several hotels in or near Stonecrest, including Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta East/Stonecrest and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Atlanta East. If you'd prefer to camp, travel 7 miles to Panola Mountain State Park.