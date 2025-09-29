On The Edge Of The Appalachian Mountain Foothills Is An Artsy Georgia City Full Of Natural Beauty And Charm
We frequently discuss the merits of historical destinations, so let's talk about the opposite for a change. Stonecrest is a city located in DeKalb County, Georgia, just 17 miles east of downtown Atlanta and its network of trails, eateries, and parks. One of the most striking things about Stonecrest is how young this city is.
Incorporated in 2017, Stonecrest was formed out of the Stonecrest City Alliance's movement to form a new city for the 50,000 people living in the area, and is the first city with a majority Black population to be created by its residents since the Reconstruction. This location is abundant in natural beauty, ambition, and creativity. With a strong focus on empowering the community to create new businesses and creative ventures, Stonecrest is an enterprising hub with big plans for the future.
The nearest major airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, approximately 19 miles away. Stonecrest is also in the Atlanta metropolitan area, and is served by several bus routes, so if you don't fancy driving, you can take the Blue Westbound subway from Atlanta to Kensington station and then catch the 111 or 115 to Stonecrest. There are several hotels in or near Stonecrest, including Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta East/Stonecrest and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Atlanta East. If you'd prefer to camp, travel 7 miles to Panola Mountain State Park.
Art and community activities in Stonecrest
Want to drink coffee and discover a new book, or let off some steam by throwing paint everywhere in a socially acceptable manner? Head over to Privi, a unique cultural and recreational hub located in Stonecrest, where you can find an infrared sauna, a massage parlor, and an MMA gym, as well as Akoma (pictured above), which is a vibrant and creative space with a coffee shop and bookstore that amplifies diverse voices. There's also an art gallery that hosts symposiums and exhibitions, and then there's Picasso's Splat Room, a reservation-only multimedia art studio where you can turn up and throw paint at a canvas to create your very own avant-garde piece. If you're really on the art vibe, travel 78 miles to visit Alto, one of Georgia's most unique towns.
In 2017, the people of Stonecrest celebrated the founding of their new city by hosting Stonecrest Fest, a family-friendly festival featuring live music, food vendors, and games for all ages. The event was a resounding success and continues to be held every October, including a wellness area, a fun zone for the little ones, and a number of community walks in the nearby Arabian Mountain Heritage Area.
For shopping, events, and live entertainment, there's the New Black Wall Street Market, which follows in the footsteps of the Black Wall Street in Tulsa and aims to encourage, promote, and increase the number of businesses owned by women and minorities in the United States.
National heritage and natural beauty in Stonecrest
Travel just 4 miles away from downtown Stonecrest and you'll reach the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area. Here, some of the most enchanting features are monadnocks, massive ancient granite rock outcrops that have been exposed by erosion. This landscape holds a history that has been left behind by the humans, plants, and animals that walked this land for millions of years.
The Arabia Mountains are made up of 40,000 acres of diverse environments, and you can explore over 30 miles of paved trails on the Arabia Mountain path, where you can hike, bike, spot rare plants, and enjoy a spot of solitude amongst the unique beauty. You can also support local conservation efforts by visiting the Aware wildlife centre, which takes care of wounded native animals and teaches visitors how to co-exist with these creatures.
As you hike through the area, you will pass unique historic buildings that include a living monastery (pictured above), the ruins of the first school for African American students in the county, and a women's club founded in 1924. You can learn more about the history of the area by exploring the Lithonia National Historic District, which is a quaint small Georgian town with a walkable downtown. The Arabia Mountains hosts numerous free or affordable community events throughout the year, including a free weekly nature walk, traditional bracelet crafting with native plants, free regular guided day and night hikes, archery, community gardening, free yoga, forest bathing, and nature immersion workshops for kids.