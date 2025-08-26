Georgia's 'City Of Granite' Is A Quaint Small Town With A Walkable Downtown And Endless Outdoor Adventure

Lithonia, Georgia, whose name means "city of stone" in ancient Greek, is a quiet community in DeKalb County not far from downtown Atlanta. The city is fewer than 20 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, making it a convenient destination for travelers who want a slower pace after a flight into one of the world's busiest hubs. Most visitors rent a car or take a rideshare, although you can take the MARTA subway directly from the airport to Indian Creek station and then hire a short ride to Lithonia.

Once there, you can explore a walkable historic district built from the very same granite the city is famous for. Lithonia was established in 1856, and today, the sidewalks and storefronts reflect its quarrying past while local businesses welcome visitors with a friendly, small-town charm. Be sure to stop by the Ruth Carroll Dally Johnson Interpretive Garden, where informative plaques will educate you about the city's history. A simple stroll through downtown Lithonia is worth the visit on its own, as you'll see many buildings from the 19th century.