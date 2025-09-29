South Carolina's Private, Upscale Community Is A Coastal Gem With Serene Beaches And Resort-Style Amenities
With 35 barrier islands lacing its coast, South Carolina boasts over 2,800 miles of tidal shoreline. These barrier islands have become beloved residential and resort destinations, rife with centuries of history, natural beauty, and miles of wide, sandy beaches. Adjacent to South Carolina's famed Kiawah Island, a sought-after escape for beaches and luxury resorts, lies the lesser-known, but no less beautiful, Seabrook Island. Encompassing about 2,200 acres of beach, marshland, and green palms, Seabrook is an expansive and exclusive retreat for homeowners, club members, and vacation home renters.
Since its development as a luxury resort community in the 1970s, Seabrook has lured travelers to this pristine, under-the-radar stretch of Carolina coast. The island is home to the Seabrook Island Club, where the adventures are endless, from horseback riding along the miles-long beach to teeing off on the two 18-hole golf courses to cruising alongside dolphins on the Kiawah River. The island is dotted with about 2,600 residences, such as multi-bedroom beachfront estates and charming townhomes. For the ultimate in privacy, luxury, and unspoiled nature, Seabrook Island is an unparalleled gem for families, groups, and couples alike.
Seabrook Island is about 24 miles from Charleston, the gorgeous South Carolina city that blends a striking European appearance with Southern charm. The island is also a 45-minute drive from Charleston International Airport and a two-hour drive from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Seabrook is a beautiful escape year-round, but visit in the fall or spring for the most comfortable temperatures which hover in the mid-70s and low 80s.
Staying and dining on Seabrook
While there are some excellent hotels not far from the gates of Seabrook, such as The Dunlin, South Carolina's top-rated resort for 2025, there are only private residences on the island itself. Guests can rent a home on Seabrook through websites such as Seabrook Exclusives, Airbnb, VRBO, and more. From grand oceanfront villas with private pools to cottages tucked away in the maritime forest, there are a range of rentals for every type of traveler. When renting on Seabrook, make sure you book a property with an amenity card that provides access to Seabrook Island Club if you want to be able to use the beach club, tennis courts, golf courses, and more. "It's way more peaceful than other beaches nearby. We've rented here several times," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "You get the most for your money if you stay a block or two from the beach." It is useful to have a car on the island, but Seabrook is also easy to navigate by bike.
Seabrook houses a variety of restaurants, from alfresco fine dining to casual markets. The Seabrook Island Club clubhouse is where the Palmetto Room and Seaview Terrace serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with spectacular views over the Atlantic Ocean. Specialties include Crab Louie tostadas, charbroiled oysters Rockefeller, and steakhouse classics. Pelican's Nest at the Beach Club is an open-air beachfront gazebo with plates such as local peel and eat shrimp, fish fry baskets, and oyster po' boy sandwiches. Other options include the Osprey Café for coffee, pastries, and sandwiches, Bohicket Lounge for upscale American cuisine perched above the golf courses, and Cap'n Sam's Grill for tropical and frozen cocktails. To stock up on provisions, nearby Freshfields Village and Bohicket Marina and Market abound with grocery stores, prepared foods, and restaurants.
What to see and do on Seabrook
From active adventurers to leisure lovers, Seabrook provides a scenic backdrop for an unforgettable vacation. Wide stretches of golden-sand beach fringe the island's shores, buffeted by the deep-blue Atlantic Ocean. The cool waters are perfect for swims in the hot summer months, and the expansive shore is ideal for long walks year-round. At the Seabrook Beach Club, guests can lounge at the private sandy beach lined or swim in the two family-friendly swimming pools. Venture to the remote western edge of the beach, referred to as Pelican's Beach, to spot magnificent sunsets where the Edisto River flows into the Atlantic.
Two 18-hole golf courses sweep through the island, including the waterfront Ocean Winds course, redesigned by Rees Jones, and the forested Crooked Oaks course, planned out by Robert Trent Jones Sr. Coaching lessons for adults and children, as well as half-day golf school, are available. Sports lovers will adore the Seabrook Island Racquet Club with 15 clay tennis courts and 7 pickleball courts. The large equestrian center offers horseback riding for all abilities on both the beach and nature trails. Active travelers also won't want to miss sessions at the Lake House, an athlete's dream with a state-of-the-art gym, fitness classes, indoor and outdoor lap pools, and more. Bohicket Marina is the hub for all aquatic adventures, including pontoon, paddleboard, and kayak rentals. On Seabrook, you can cruise past dolphins swimming, loggerhead sea turtles nesting, or bald eagles gliding high above. Seabrook's seven square miles of pristine marshland, forest, beach, and river are just waiting to be discovered and enjoyed. Near the island, other beautiful destinations beckon, such as neighboring Wadmalaw Island, which has no chain restaurants or resorts (just marshes and charm).