South Carolina's Private, Upscale Community Is A Coastal Gem With Serene Beaches And Resort-Style Amenities

With 35 barrier islands lacing its coast, South Carolina boasts over 2,800 miles of tidal shoreline. These barrier islands have become beloved residential and resort destinations, rife with centuries of history, natural beauty, and miles of wide, sandy beaches. Adjacent to South Carolina's famed Kiawah Island, a sought-after escape for beaches and luxury resorts, lies the lesser-known, but no less beautiful, Seabrook Island. Encompassing about 2,200 acres of beach, marshland, and green palms, Seabrook is an expansive and exclusive retreat for homeowners, club members, and vacation home renters.

Since its development as a luxury resort community in the 1970s, Seabrook has lured travelers to this pristine, under-the-radar stretch of Carolina coast. The island is home to the Seabrook Island Club, where the adventures are endless, from horseback riding along the miles-long beach to teeing off on the two 18-hole golf courses to cruising alongside dolphins on the Kiawah River. The island is dotted with about 2,600 residences, such as multi-bedroom beachfront estates and charming townhomes. For the ultimate in privacy, luxury, and unspoiled nature, Seabrook Island is an unparalleled gem for families, groups, and couples alike.

Seabrook Island is about 24 miles from Charleston, the gorgeous South Carolina city that blends a striking European appearance with Southern charm. The island is also a 45-minute drive from Charleston International Airport and a two-hour drive from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Seabrook is a beautiful escape year-round, but visit in the fall or spring for the most comfortable temperatures which hover in the mid-70s and low 80s.