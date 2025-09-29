This 'Favorite Rhode Island Small Town' Is A Historic Gem With Beaches, Birdwatching, And Miles Of Trails
Rhode Island is full of incredible places to visit, from gorgeous beaches to serene state parks and lavish historic mansions. But tucked away in Rhode Island's southwest corner is one nature-filled hidden gem, Hopkinton. Hopkinton's roots trace back to the 1750s, and over the years, it was largely dedicated to farming and agriculture. Today, it's a charm-filled residential town perfect for a New England getaway. From wandering around its quaint downtown (which is all part of the National Register of Historic Places) to exploring its abundant green spaces, it's no wonder why Hopkinton was ranked as a favorite Rhode Island small town by WorldAtlas.
Theodore Francis Green Memorial State Airport is just around 40 minutes away by car; public transportation is also available, and will take roughly two hours. Accommodation options are limited right in Hopkinton, but you'll find a number of choices in the surrounding area. Less than 20 minutes away from Hopkinton is the Blue Whale Inn, a charming family-run locale just a short walk from the beach. Rated a 4.6 on Google, enjoy amenities like free breakfast, complimentary wine and cheese, parking, and beach chairs and umbrellas.
Hiking and birdwatching in Hopkinton
With thousands of acres of stunning nature surrounding Hopkinton, it's an amazing place to spend time outdoors. Of its number of scenic trails available, for some picturesque nature alongside local history, check out the Canonchet Trail in Canonchet Brook Preserve. This 7.3-mile pathway leads to glacial rocks, the Asheville pond, and ruins of an old mill, taking around two hours and 45 minutes. If you're looking for a quicker option, you can take a shorter route through the Hoxsie Trail, which is just under two miles and will take around 40 minutes.
The Canonchet Brook Preserve is also a gem for bird watching, as during the summer, it becomes home to migratory songbirds like ovenbirds and scarlet tanagers, which hail from throughout Central America, South America and the Caribbean. Grills Wildlife Sanctuary is also a must-visit for birders, as nearly 140 different bird species have been spotted here, from the great blue heron to the bald eagle. And for birds like hooded and black-and-white warblers, head to Audubon Long Pond Woods Wildlife Refuge, which also houses wildlife like mink, otters, and painted turtles.
Beaches around Hopkinton
Although you won't find any coastline right in town, Hopkinton is still an amazing base for exploring some of the best beaches in Rhode Island, like Misquamicut State Beach, which is just a 20-minute drive away. Considered one of Rhode Island's biggest beaches, Misquamicut State Beach is equipped with concessions, showers, and parking that costs $20 on weekdays for non-residents and $30 on weekends and holidays (although parking can fill up during the summer, so it's best to arrive early in the day). As one of the state's most popular beaches, this isn't the place to go for peace and quiet, but if you're looking for a lively atmosphere and amenities, this is it.
If you're looking for a more uncrowded Rhode Island beach that's secluded and untouched, East Beach in Charlestown is a stellar choice about 25 minutes away from Hopkinton. Just keep in mind that parking is limited so again, you'll want to aim to arrive early. "This whole area including the salt ponds are a small slice of heaven," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.