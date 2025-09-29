This 'Favorite Rhode Island Small Town' Is A Historic Gem With Beaches, Birdwatching, And Miles Of Trails

Rhode Island is full of incredible places to visit, from gorgeous beaches to serene state parks and lavish historic mansions. But tucked away in Rhode Island's southwest corner is one nature-filled hidden gem, Hopkinton. Hopkinton's roots trace back to the 1750s, and over the years, it was largely dedicated to farming and agriculture. Today, it's a charm-filled residential town perfect for a New England getaway. From wandering around its quaint downtown (which is all part of the National Register of Historic Places) to exploring its abundant green spaces, it's no wonder why Hopkinton was ranked as a favorite Rhode Island small town by WorldAtlas.

Theodore Francis Green Memorial State Airport is just around 40 minutes away by car; public transportation is also available, and will take roughly two hours. Accommodation options are limited right in Hopkinton, but you'll find a number of choices in the surrounding area. Less than 20 minutes away from Hopkinton is the Blue Whale Inn, a charming family-run locale just a short walk from the beach. Rated a 4.6 on Google, enjoy amenities like free breakfast, complimentary wine and cheese, parking, and beach chairs and umbrellas.