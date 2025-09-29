One Of New York City's Most Scenic Suburbs Is A Quaint Coastal Town Called The 'Crossroads Of The Jersey Shore'
If you're in need of a quaint seaside getaway on the East Coast, look no further than New Jersey's coastline. With quiet beaches that avoid the crowds and charming, historic architecture, Neptune Township is one of the Jersey Shore's most underrated enclaves.
Neptune Township — encompassing the neighborhoods of Ocean Grove, Shark River Hills, Mid-Town, Bradley Park, the Gables, Seaview Island and West Neptune — is full of character and areas to explore. Just over an hour drive outside of New York City, and 45 minutes to an hour away from Newark Liberty International Airport by car, it's also a remarkably easy-to-visit suburb, even known as the "Crossroads of the Jersey Shore," thanks to its numerous highways and public transportation.
Only a short ways away from some quirky New Jersey towns, this tranquil seaside gem is one of the best bases for exploring the iconic Jersey Shore. You'll find a number of accommodations throughout Neptune Township, such as the highly-rated Majestic Hotel, a 3-star hotel in Ocean Grove. This boutique hotel dates back to 1870 and includes amenities like a continental breakfast and easy beach access.
Explore the neighborhoods and learn the history of Neptune Township
To experience the best of Neptune Township's quaint charm, don't miss exploring the Ocean Grove neighborhood. Dating back to the 1860s, Ocean Grove is rich in coastal beauty and history that you'll feel when strolling past its Victorian architecture and eclectic local businesses. To learn about the neighborhood's history, head to the Historical Society of Ocean Grove. The museum is free to visit, but there is a suggested donation of $5 per adult and $2 per child. Hours vary throughout the year, and the museum closes from January through March. During the summertime, the organization hosts guided historical walking tours of Ocean Grove for $20.
Head into West Neptune – a community dating back to the 18th century — if you're looking for more outdoor recreation. The neighborhood houses the 586-acre Shark River Park preserve, a popular spot for everything from fishing to hiking and skiing.
You'll also find a number of delightful local restaurants and shops in Neptune Township. For sustainable, farm-to-table cuisine, head to SeaGrass, a top-rated BYOB restaurant where you'll find locally-sourced seafood, steaks, and other delicious fare. The Starving Artist is another beloved spot that's been open since 1999, serving breakfast and lunch. When it comes to one-of-a-kind Neptune Township souvenirs, check out Serenity by the Sea. The store features an array of hand-crafted and fair trade items like jewelry, artwork, and personal care goods.
Visit the scenic beaches of Neptune Township
Of course, spending time at Neptune Township's picturesque beach, Ocean Grove Beach, is a must. Ocean Grove Beach is a local favorite for its pristine beauty and quiet atmosphere — just keep in mind that during the summer season, there's a daily badge fee of $13.
While there's nothing quite like a summer at the Jersey Shore, visiting during the off-season can be even more magical, with crowds waning and warm ocean temperatures typically stretching into October. Fall is prime surfing time at the Jersey Shore, and it's also a great time for kite-flying and bike-riding through Neptune Township's postcard-worthy streets. Free parking can be found along the boardwalk and throughout the Ocean Grove neighborhood.
From Neptune Township, you have some of the most scenic Jersey Shore beaches just a stone's throw away, as well. Don't miss spending time in nearby Asbury Park, with its lively boardwalk and one of America's best beaches. It's also known for being the home of the Stone Pony music venue, made famous by New Jersey legends like Bruce Springsteen. Bradley Beach, New Jersey's hidden beach borough, is also just outside of Neptune Township's borders and is a gem, with its charming boardwalk, delicious eateries, and beach. Between the beauty of the beaches and neighborhoods in Neptune Township and nearby, you won't want to leave the Jersey Shore.