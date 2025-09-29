One Of New York City's Most Scenic Suburbs Is A Quaint Coastal Town Called The 'Crossroads Of The Jersey Shore'

If you're in need of a quaint seaside getaway on the East Coast, look no further than New Jersey's coastline. With quiet beaches that avoid the crowds and charming, historic architecture, Neptune Township is one of the Jersey Shore's most underrated enclaves.

Neptune Township — encompassing the neighborhoods of Ocean Grove, Shark River Hills, Mid-Town, Bradley Park, the Gables, Seaview Island and West Neptune — is full of character and areas to explore. Just over an hour drive outside of New York City, and 45 minutes to an hour away from Newark Liberty International Airport by car, it's also a remarkably easy-to-visit suburb, even known as the "Crossroads of the Jersey Shore," thanks to its numerous highways and public transportation.

Only a short ways away from some quirky New Jersey towns, this tranquil seaside gem is one of the best bases for exploring the iconic Jersey Shore. You'll find a number of accommodations throughout Neptune Township, such as the highly-rated Majestic Hotel, a 3-star hotel in Ocean Grove. This boutique hotel dates back to 1870 and includes amenities like a continental breakfast and easy beach access.