The Ruins Of Route 66's Revelrous Heyday Are Found In These Abandoned California Ghost Towns

In the California desert, ghost towns pop up sporadically along miles of empty highway. Just west of the Nevada border, the ruins of Route 66's revelrous heyday can be seen in abandoned spots around the Mojave Desert. If you stick around, you may not find much today, but these ghost towns are a fabulous window into the area's past.

If you've ever taken a road trip through the desert, you're probably no stranger to ghost towns, many of which rose and fell during the Gold Rush. One of California's largest ghost towns is Eagle Mountain, an eerily modern, abandoned mining town, while another is Bagdad. The remains of what used to be a bustling railroad stop sit on Route 66, within the Mojave National Preserve, about 185 miles from Los Angeles. This stretch above Joshua Tree is where several ghost towns are still visited. In what's left of Bagdad, you'll find historical landmarks like the "Last Remnant of Bagdad," a tree with a sign that reads: "This tree is the last fragile remnant of the town of Bagdad. Please help us to protect it by leaving it undisturbed." There is also a memorial to Marine Lance Corporal Jason Rother. Today, nothing remains of the cafe, service station, or motel that once stood along the historic highway.

Nearby, between the towns of Bagdad and Ludlow, Siberia, California, served a similar purpose for the Santa Fe Railway. Now, only a few crumbling walls remain. If you stop today, you can wander among the ruins, but there isn't much else to see. Even so, if you're planning a route along historic Route 66, make time to pull over and check out these abandoned sites.