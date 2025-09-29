The Ruins Of Route 66's Revelrous Heyday Are Found In These Abandoned California Ghost Towns
In the California desert, ghost towns pop up sporadically along miles of empty highway. Just west of the Nevada border, the ruins of Route 66's revelrous heyday can be seen in abandoned spots around the Mojave Desert. If you stick around, you may not find much today, but these ghost towns are a fabulous window into the area's past.
If you've ever taken a road trip through the desert, you're probably no stranger to ghost towns, many of which rose and fell during the Gold Rush. One of California's largest ghost towns is Eagle Mountain, an eerily modern, abandoned mining town, while another is Bagdad. The remains of what used to be a bustling railroad stop sit on Route 66, within the Mojave National Preserve, about 185 miles from Los Angeles. This stretch above Joshua Tree is where several ghost towns are still visited. In what's left of Bagdad, you'll find historical landmarks like the "Last Remnant of Bagdad," a tree with a sign that reads: "This tree is the last fragile remnant of the town of Bagdad. Please help us to protect it by leaving it undisturbed." There is also a memorial to Marine Lance Corporal Jason Rother. Today, nothing remains of the cafe, service station, or motel that once stood along the historic highway.
Nearby, between the towns of Bagdad and Ludlow, Siberia, California, served a similar purpose for the Santa Fe Railway. Now, only a few crumbling walls remain. If you stop today, you can wander among the ruins, but there isn't much else to see. Even so, if you're planning a route along historic Route 66, make time to pull over and check out these abandoned sites.
The history of Bagdad, California
Like many ghost towns, the fate of Bagdad, California, rested on the railroad. Initially built as a stop, the small town grew around it. The town was named for the better-known Baghdad in present-day Iraq. According to Route 66's recorded history, the name means "Given by God," and its placement in the desert inspired the choice.
At its peak, Bagdad had only a few hundred people at most and was primarily a stop for steam-engine railroad cars to replenish their water supplies. In the early 20th century, the town flourished briefly, even adding a post office for residents and a hotel for travelers. Founded in 1883, Bagdad lasted until Interstate 40 took over Route 66 as the main highway in 1973, completely bypassing the town, and leaving it to slowly become the ghost town it is today, as was the fate of many nearby communities.
It's easy to see how towns like these could become a film-popular destination with rugged, picturesque beauty. Today, Bagdad is best remembered as the namesake of the "Bagdad Cafe" film, though the actual cafe is in Newberry Springs. The town itself has no operating cafe or hotel.
Where to stay nearby
While you can't stay in Bagdad or Siberia anymore, there are still plenty of options nearby to crash for the night. The towns of Barstow and Needles, while not big cities, are still active communities with lodging and dining options. Barstow, California, is just over an hour west of Bagdad. Roy's Cafe is an old-style American diner right in the heart of town, a perfect ambiance to complete that Route 66 road trip. There are also fast food chains and sit-down dinner spots, including several Mexican restaurants and a steakhouse to match any pace of travel. Barstow has over a dozen roadside hotels and motels to choose from, including a Motel 6 and a Super 8, so you can usually find a room just by rolling into town, or you can book in advance at any number of inns.
In addition to food and lodging, Barstow has attractions worth a stop. The Western America Railroad Museum is right in town, and a great spot to stop if you have kids in the car to help make a long drive through the desert more interesting. Its outdoor exhibits are open daily from dawn to dusk, while the indoor displays are open Fridays through Sundays with limited hours.
Similarly, Needles, California, is just slightly further from Bagdad on Interstate 40 in the opposite direction, near the Arizona border. Along with national chain hotels such as Value Inn and Quality Inn, this area is home to the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. Both towns offer the services you'd expect in more populated places, with easy access to Route 66 and Mojave Desert excursions, including Kelso Dunes, the majestic wind-carved dunes of singing sand and solitude.