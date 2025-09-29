Ohio's Most Versatile State Park Is An Overlooked Rustic Charmer With Old-School Farm Beauty, Camping, And Hiking
Ohio has some incredible state parks to its name. There is the gorgeous Hocking Hills State Park that has impressive waterfalls and fall foliage that would put a painter's pallet to shame. Then there is the underrated outdoor-lovers paradise of Deer Creek State Park with its pretty golf course, animal-spotting, and fishing. However, if you're north of Columbus in the Pleasant Valley area, there is a unique and charming state park with a farm and lots of outdoor activities to enjoy. Malabar Farm State Park was once the property of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Louis Bromfield, who ran it as a farm (the one that is still on the property today).
If you head out for a visit, you can go hiking, do some camping and fishing, and take seasonal guided tours of the farm and the Big House or even check out some adorable animals, including the babies in the spring and summer. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said of the park, "This was an unexpected gem very near to home. I went with a bunch of friends and truly enjoyed the day. We had a great tour guide who certainly knew her history of the estate." There is even a visitor center with a recently-remodeled exhibit hall, and a gift shop where you can pick up souvenirs and some homemade fudge.
Tours and activities at Malabar Farm State Park in Ohio
You'll need a car to get to Malabar Farm State Park, but luckily it is located right between two major airports. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is around 75 miles away, but keep in mind that this airport has had some rough TSA experiences, so give yourself some extra time for security. Alternatively, you're around 70 miles from John Glenn Columbus International Airport, so that's another option.
On your visit to the park, you can learn all about the history of Louis Bromfield and his time here during the Big House tour. Tours are available from April through December and are a mere $6 for adults, with senior and kid pricing available. While this one isn't recommended for small children, you can also take a guided Farm Tour in a wagon or golf cart for $3 for adults with options for senior and kid pricing. You can even check out the Main Barn with animals like bunnies, barn cats, sheep, goats, cattle, horses, and ponies. Entrance into the Main Barn is free every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can also spend your day out fishing in one of the ponds on the property and try to hook some bluegill and catfish. However, make sure you have a valid fishing license for the state. There are picnic tables and grills if you want to bring a picnic with you. You can also check out the Louis Bromfield Visitor Education Center to learn about the agriculture of the area, how maple syrup is produced, and more. The park's Facebook page also has listings of their upcoming events. At the time of this writing, that includes history hikes, Lessons from the Lorax, and a butterfly walk.
Hiking and camping at Malabar Farm State Park
If you're a hiker, or even if you just like taking a slow walk through greenery to relax, there are hikes for you at Malabar Farm State Park. Butternut Cave Trail is a pretty 0.8-mile trek with a cave to explore. The hike has a 170-foot elevation gain, so there will be some steep parts. You can also hike along Bromfield's Jungle Brook Trail, which is a 0.7-mile loop with a small, 26-foot elevation gain. This one, which includes a boardwalk, is wonderful for the spring and summer as it's a hotspot for wildflowers and fairy gardens. You'll also find the Pleasant Valley Bridle Trail for horseback riding, though you're allowed to hike on foot there as well.
If you're visiting in the winter on a snowy day, you can do some sledding, snow-shoeing, and cross-country skiing at the park, so it's not just for the warmer parts of the year. Camping is another option if you want to extend your stay. The park has 15 primitive campsites with fire rings, picnic tables, restrooms, and potable water. You can also reserve a cabin that sleeps four with heat, air conditioning, a fireplace, a bathroom, a kitchen, TV, and even Wi-Fi.