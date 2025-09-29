Ohio's Most Versatile State Park Is An Overlooked Rustic Charmer With Old-School Farm Beauty, Camping, And Hiking

You'll need a car to get to Malabar Farm State Park, but luckily it is located right between two major airports. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is around 75 miles away, but keep in mind that this airport has had some rough TSA experiences, so give yourself some extra time for security. Alternatively, you're around 70 miles from John Glenn Columbus International Airport, so that's another option.

On your visit to the park, you can learn all about the history of Louis Bromfield and his time here during the Big House tour. Tours are available from April through December and are a mere $6 for adults, with senior and kid pricing available. While this one isn't recommended for small children, you can also take a guided Farm Tour in a wagon or golf cart for $3 for adults with options for senior and kid pricing. You can even check out the Main Barn with animals like bunnies, barn cats, sheep, goats, cattle, horses, and ponies. Entrance into the Main Barn is free every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also spend your day out fishing in one of the ponds on the property and try to hook some bluegill and catfish. However, make sure you have a valid fishing license for the state. There are picnic tables and grills if you want to bring a picnic with you. You can also check out the Louis Bromfield Visitor Education Center to learn about the agriculture of the area, how maple syrup is produced, and more. The park's Facebook page also has listings of their upcoming events. At the time of this writing, that includes history hikes, Lessons from the Lorax, and a butterfly walk.