Airbnb's Adventurous Alternative Offers The Coziest Lineup Of Cabins, Campgrounds, And Outdoor Resorts

Since launching in 2007, Airbnb has served more than 2 billion guests and over 5 million hosts. There's no denying the convenience of being able to book a cozy stay that feels more personal than a cookie-cutter hotel room. However, in recent years, some travelers have moved away from the app due to excessive fees, fake photos, and Airbnb "bait and switch" scams. So it's really no surprise that some savvy travelers have actually returned to hotels or vacation rental platforms that aren't Airbnb. One such platform is Sun Outdoors, which is flipping the script by offering a fully immersive outdoor experience that combines cabins, RV resorts, tent sites, and quirky options like tipis, treehouses, or even a pioneer-style wagon. Unlike Airbnb's privately owned rentals, Sun Outdoors operates a network of curated resort-like properties across North America.

The consistent amenities are surely a major draw for travelers who want a taste of comfort and home (WiFi, laundry facilities, fully equipped kitchens) all while embracing the outdoors. With a range of unique properties across the states, Sun Outdoors makes it easy for guests to find the ideal stay, whether they're seeking a long-term rental or just a stay for a few nights. The website allows travelers to filter a search by experiences, like hiking, kayaking, whitewater rafting, and even hot-air ballooning. This wide variety is perfect for guests who enjoy specific outdoor activities or for a family of travelers who want to satisfy everyone in the group. In short, if Airbnb is (or was?) the go-to for convenience, Sun Outdoors is becoming an option for adventurous, organized escapes.