Airbnb's Adventurous Alternative Offers The Coziest Lineup Of Cabins, Campgrounds, And Outdoor Resorts
Since launching in 2007, Airbnb has served more than 2 billion guests and over 5 million hosts. There's no denying the convenience of being able to book a cozy stay that feels more personal than a cookie-cutter hotel room. However, in recent years, some travelers have moved away from the app due to excessive fees, fake photos, and Airbnb "bait and switch" scams. So it's really no surprise that some savvy travelers have actually returned to hotels or vacation rental platforms that aren't Airbnb. One such platform is Sun Outdoors, which is flipping the script by offering a fully immersive outdoor experience that combines cabins, RV resorts, tent sites, and quirky options like tipis, treehouses, or even a pioneer-style wagon. Unlike Airbnb's privately owned rentals, Sun Outdoors operates a network of curated resort-like properties across North America.
The consistent amenities are surely a major draw for travelers who want a taste of comfort and home (WiFi, laundry facilities, fully equipped kitchens) all while embracing the outdoors. With a range of unique properties across the states, Sun Outdoors makes it easy for guests to find the ideal stay, whether they're seeking a long-term rental or just a stay for a few nights. The website allows travelers to filter a search by experiences, like hiking, kayaking, whitewater rafting, and even hot-air ballooning. This wide variety is perfect for guests who enjoy specific outdoor activities or for a family of travelers who want to satisfy everyone in the group. In short, if Airbnb is (or was?) the go-to for convenience, Sun Outdoors is becoming an option for adventurous, organized escapes.
Booking and staying with Sun Outdoors
RV site rentals are a big draw for Sun Outdoors with an easy setup that includes water and electric, and the full hookups offer sewer connections. Depending on the location, there's also a chance to enjoy a splash in a nearby pool or a private patio and picnic table. Four-legged family members are also fully embraced with the option to select sites that have dog parks, pet-friendly walking paths, and designated pet-washing stations. For an even more outdoorsy traveler, the camping sites range from amenities like electricity and water, or the more primitive grounds that keep it pretty rustic. Hot showers are in nearby bathhouses, but depending on what location you select, they might be coin-operated.
One major thing to keep in mind with Sun Outdoors is the booking process. It's not as simple or quick as the tap of a few buttons and an instant booking, like Airbnb. For select reservations, especially longer stays, an application fee or security deposit might be required. These listings can be in an adventure seeker or outdoor lover's dream location. You might even find a few options to stay in lesser-known RV destinations to avoid major crowds. All in all, Sun Outdoors is a winning choice when you want a nature-forward escape with comfort and fewer surprises than a typical Airbnb.