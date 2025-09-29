'Canada's Napa Valley' Is A Wildly Underrated Wine Region With Stunning Nature And Outdoor Adventure

If Napa Valley and Lake Como had a love child, it would probably look a lot like British Columbia's Okanagan Valley — the sophistication of Northern Californian vineyards, the romantic allure of Italy's green-draped lakes, all sprinkled with that typical Canadian outdoorsy spirit. No wonder, then, that this inland region, which runs for over 150 miles between Vernon up north and Osoyoos along the border, packs a little bit of everything for the whole family.

First things first: Yes, it has wine. Lots of great wine — over 200 boutique and estate wineries that produce everything from chardonnays to rieslings, as well as merlots and cabernet sauvignons. After all, what would you expect from a place known as the "Napa of the North"? The area's unique microclimates and soils that shift across the valley turn rolling hills in Naramata Bench, Penticton, and Oliver – the self-proclaimed "Wine capital of Canada" with its award-winning cellars – into a winemaker's playground. And while the Okanagan still flies relatively under the radar compared to more famous wine-making hubs (like these under-the-radar wine regions that rival Napa), its beverages are steadily gaining recognition on the international stage.

But the vino is just the opening act. The Okanagan Valley is also home to a string of tranquil bodies of water — six larger ones and several smaller ponds. The main act is Okanagan Lake, stretching for about 84 miles (135 km) through the heart of the valley. Its shores are lined with charming towns like Vernon, Kelowna, Peachland, and Penticton, along with orchards bursting with apples and stone fruits. Kalamalka Lake is an underrated British Columbia lake with Caribbean-blue waters, while the smaller Skaha Lake features sandy shores and plenty of water activities to keep everyone entertained.