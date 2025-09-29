Colorado's 'Gateway To The Spanish Peaks' Is A Launchpad For Summit Hikes, Canyon Trails, And Camping
Tucked along the base of the Spanish Peaks in southern Colorado lies a tiny community known as the "Gateway to the Spanish Peaks." Aguilar, Colorado, is a base camp for countless adventures and camping opportunities, all just minutes from Main Street. Air travelers looking to experience Aguilar's Spanish Peaks attractions may find that getting to town is a journey in itself.
Those flying into Denver International Airport (DEN), the closest major airport, can expect about a three-hour drive along the Colorado Front Range to get to Aguilar. A smaller regional airport, the Colorado Springs Airport, offers a shorter drive but flies to fewer destinations. With a more rural location to reach, grabbing a rental car at Denver International or one of the city's many rental car locations will be essential.
Aguilar sits just off I-25, offering an easy stopping point for road trippers, RV travelers, and weekend adventurers en route between Colorado Springs and Trinidad. Aguilar's compact size offers easy access to the many shops, inns, and campgrounds within minutes of the town center, as well as Spanish Peak Country adventures in the neighboring towns of La Veta and Walsenburg. Whether you're aiming to summit the Spanish Peaks, take a tour of the walls, peaks, and coke ovens on Colorado's iconic, scenic Highway of Legends, or set up camp under the stars, Aguilar is an easy launching pad for unforgettable southern Colorado experiences.
Summit hikes and canyon trails at the Spanish Peaks
Aguilar has earned its nickname as the "Gateway to the Spanish Peaks" thanks to its proximity to the incomparable Spanish Peaks National Wilderness. Just over 40 minutes west of town, two twin mountains rise dramatically from the plains, the East and West Spanish Peaks, offshoots of the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range. These two mountains provide visitors to Augilar with challenging summit routes and panoramic views of the stunning Colorado wilderness.
Climbing the Spanish Peaks isn't the only way to take in the stunning views of the area, though. Cordova Pass is a seasonal mountain road that rivals one of the most scenic mountain roads in the Colorado Rockies, offering ample hiking opportunities in the San Isabel National Forest and views from atop the mountain summit. Accessible via CO-12, a part of the Highway of Legends, and Colorado Road 364, Cordova Pass offers challenges like the difficult seven-mile West Spanish Peaks Trail and easier routes like the 2.7-mile Spring Creek Trail.
Not every Spanish Peak trail is a high-altitude endurance test, either. The surrounding canyons are laced with more approachable hikes, including an easy route along Cordova Pass and a handful of trails in the nearby Sugarite Canyon State Park, just over 45 miles from town. From scenic byway trails to the nearby wilderness hikes and state park treks, the landscapes in and around Aguilar showcase the raw beauty and adventure awaiting in the hiker's paradise that is Southern Colorado.
Camping under Aguilar's star-filled skies
Camping in Spanish Peaks Country near Aguilar is more than just a place to rest; it's a chance to spend days exploring trails and streams and cap off the evening around a crackling campfire. Both tent and RV sites are available along Cordova Pass in La Veta, the artsy, Spanish Peaks foothills community with a cozy downtown and awe-inspiring mountain views. From Circle the Wagons RV Park in the heart of La Veta and the tent sites at Cordova Pass to Aguilar's Jamail Ranch and Gears RV Park and Cafe, the options and camping styles are vast.
Dispersed camping is an option in the San Isabel National Forest and in the towns near Aguilar. The Bear Lake Campground is on the route from Aguilar to the Spanish Peaks, offering campsites on a first-come, first-served basis for $25 per night from May until the end of September. The campground also provides multi-use trails, ATV recreation, and fishing streams.
Local gear outfitters and convenience stores in Aguilar make stocking up on supplies easy before heading to your campsite, and its rural location means the night sky shines brighter, offering plenty of stargazing opportunities. Aguilar is even near a beloved Colorado International Dark Sky Park, the Great Sand Dunes National Park. With so many adventures nearby, Aguilar serves as the perfect launchpad for exploring the wonders of Colorado's Spanish Peaks, no matter if you're an avid camper or just stopping in town for some road-trip-worthy adventure.