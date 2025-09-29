Colorado's 'Gateway To The Spanish Peaks' Is A Launchpad For Summit Hikes, Canyon Trails, And Camping

Tucked along the base of the Spanish Peaks in southern Colorado lies a tiny community known as the "Gateway to the Spanish Peaks." Aguilar, Colorado, is a base camp for countless adventures and camping opportunities, all just minutes from Main Street. Air travelers looking to experience Aguilar's Spanish Peaks attractions may find that getting to town is a journey in itself.

Those flying into Denver International Airport (DEN), the closest major airport, can expect about a three-hour drive along the Colorado Front Range to get to Aguilar. A smaller regional airport, the Colorado Springs Airport, offers a shorter drive but flies to fewer destinations. With a more rural location to reach, grabbing a rental car at Denver International or one of the city's many rental car locations will be essential.

Aguilar sits just off I-25, offering an easy stopping point for road trippers, RV travelers, and weekend adventurers en route between Colorado Springs and Trinidad. Aguilar's compact size offers easy access to the many shops, inns, and campgrounds within minutes of the town center, as well as Spanish Peak Country adventures in the neighboring towns of La Veta and Walsenburg. Whether you're aiming to summit the Spanish Peaks, take a tour of the walls, peaks, and coke ovens on Colorado's iconic, scenic Highway of Legends, or set up camp under the stars, Aguilar is an easy launching pad for unforgettable southern Colorado experiences.