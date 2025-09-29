An Oceanfront Hotel In Santa Cruz Offers Luxe Spas, Rooftop Views, And Surf Culture
Santa Cruz has long been one of the West Coast's top surf destinations. With West Cliff Drive, one of California's most scenic walks, and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, the state's vibrant seaside park, this little city has cemented its reputation as the birthplace of mainland America's surf culture. Known as Surf City, Santa Cruz has a laid-back, sustainability-focused vibe that's hard to put into words. Now, the city is welcoming a new addition to its iconic shorefront. La Bahia, an opulent beachfront hotel, has officially opened its doors to offer a fresh wave of luxury hospitality to the town. The property combines modern amenities with rooftop views of Santa Cruz's famous beaches, a luxe spa, and a design aesthetic that reflects both the city's surf heritage and its classic Spanish architectural flair.
Surf culture has traditionally been associated with easy-going living, casual eats, and a come-as-you-are fashion sense. Santa Cruz has embodied that better than most, known for being one of America's most laid-back surf towns. But the surfer stereotype only tells part of the story. Surfers are increasingly seeking an elevated experience, shaped by a rise in luxury surf tourism around the globe. For this crowd, access to waves goes hand in hand with fine dining and boutique accommodations. La Bahia taps into this new wave, positioning itself as both a nod to Santa Cruz's surf scene and a bold step into the era of luxury surf travel in the U.S.
The hotel officially opened its doors right on Beach Street on September 8, 2025. The site itself was originally built in 1926 as an apartment block. The only element that remains is a bell tower, which La Bahia uses as a muse, following the same Spanish-Mediterranean style.
La Bahia has a world-class spa with outdoor treatment rooms
With a location that's hard to beat, just steps from the sand, La Bahia sets a new benchmark for coastal luxury. "There's nothing else like it in Santa Cruz," says General Manager Markus Krebs, and with 155 rooms, of which 29 are suites, he's not exaggerating. After a morning surf at the Cowell Beach break out front, guests can retreat to The Spa at La Bahia, a relaxation sanctuary with four indoor treatment rooms, and four outdoor treatment spaces. As the first premier spa in the city, La Bahia's spa draws inspiration from the city's traditional saltwater bathhouses and Santa Cruz's Mediterranean aesthetic, paired with treatments rooted in the local coastal ecosystem.
Treatments include classic massages and facials, but the spa goes further with treatments that distinctly reflect the setting. The Sea and Sand Glow Scrub ($310) uses salt and volcanic sand from local beaches, blended with glycolic acid and papaya enzymes to energize the skin for a revitalizing 50-minute experience. For the ultimate indulgence, the Tides of Tranquility Journey ($325) lasts 80 minutes and layers a massage with dry brushing, a sound bowl ritual, a scalp massage, and a seaweed wrap made using hand-harvested coastal seaweed. The spa also includes an ocean view sauna and a zen deck overlooking the water, one of many expansive decks with unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean.
The spa is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Guests can also take advantage of the 24-hour, 1,200-square-foot hotel gym and fitness center, which is fully equipped with four workout zones featuring True Fitness strength training equipment, Peloton bikes, and an Echelon Smart Mirror. Those who prefer being led in a group class setting can join guided classes.
Everything you need to know about staying at La Bahia Hotel & Spa
La Bahia's rooms are a natural extension of the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture, blending neutral interiors with worldly artifacts, custom lighting, and unique design features like art-covered headboards and bespoke furniture pieces. Rooms fall into four categories: Guestrooms, Deluxe Rooms, Suites, and Signature Suites, with prices fluctuating from season to season. La Bahia's Signature Suites, the hotel's most exclusive and priciest rooms, are elevated with marble bathrooms, Le Labo toiletries, and furnished balconies.
Dining is just as diverse, with four restaurants on site. High Tide is the hotel's signature eatery. For something more casual, Low Tide Bar & Grill serves small bites with live music, while Plunge offers poolside dining. Evenings can be wrapped up at Pearl, the hotel's chic cocktail lounge. Given its beachfront setting, outdoor activities are central to the La Bahia experience. Guests can join guided sunset SUP sessions, private surf lessons, and kayaking tours. La Bahia partners with Surf School Santa Cruz for surf lessons, which offer beginner surf lessons at Cowell Beach right in front of the hotel, and more advanced lessons at Pleasure Point. E-bikes are also available to rent from the hotel, great for exploring the coastline and iconic West Cliff Drive.
The closest major hub is San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC), which is 34 miles — about a 45-minute drive — from the hotel. SJC is one of three Bay Area airports, with routes across the U.S. as well as international destinations like Tokyo and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico's LGBTQ+ beach spot.