An Oceanfront Hotel In Santa Cruz Offers Luxe Spas, Rooftop Views, And Surf Culture

Santa Cruz has long been one of the West Coast's top surf destinations. With West Cliff Drive, one of California's most scenic walks, and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, the state's vibrant seaside park, this little city has cemented its reputation as the birthplace of mainland America's surf culture. Known as Surf City, Santa Cruz has a laid-back, sustainability-focused vibe that's hard to put into words. Now, the city is welcoming a new addition to its iconic shorefront. La Bahia, an opulent beachfront hotel, has officially opened its doors to offer a fresh wave of luxury hospitality to the town. The property combines modern amenities with rooftop views of Santa Cruz's famous beaches, a luxe spa, and a design aesthetic that reflects both the city's surf heritage and its classic Spanish architectural flair.

Surf culture has traditionally been associated with easy-going living, casual eats, and a come-as-you-are fashion sense. Santa Cruz has embodied that better than most, known for being one of America's most laid-back surf towns. But the surfer stereotype only tells part of the story. Surfers are increasingly seeking an elevated experience, shaped by a rise in luxury surf tourism around the globe. For this crowd, access to waves goes hand in hand with fine dining and boutique accommodations. La Bahia taps into this new wave, positioning itself as both a nod to Santa Cruz's surf scene and a bold step into the era of luxury surf travel in the U.S.

The hotel officially opened its doors right on Beach Street on September 8, 2025. The site itself was originally built in 1926 as an apartment block. The only element that remains is a bell tower, which La Bahia uses as a muse, following the same Spanish-Mediterranean style.