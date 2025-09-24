America's Fastest New Passenger Trains Have Hit The Tracks. Here's What Travelers Are Saying About Them

For Americans, getting around usually means driving or flying. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Americans take 1.1 billion car trips every day on average, and over three million people daily across the country. In the United States, even though Americans seem to agree that trains are the best transportation to take, train travel is far less common. By comparison, Amtrak carried a record 32.8 million passengers in fiscal year 2024 — about 90,000 travelers per day. With the arrival of the NextGen Acela high-speed rail trains, Amtrak is hoping to boost those numbers.

The first Acela trains debuted in 2000, becoming the nation's first set of high-speed rail (HSR) service. By definition, an HSR train must be able to travel at least 124 miles per hour, though "bullet trains" can often go much faster, reaching speeds up to 250 miles per hour. Now, in August of 2025, Amtrak has unveiled the next generation of Acela trains with better amenities, faster service, and greater convenience. According to Amtrak, these trains can reach speeds of 160 miles per hour.

But the main question is whether the NextGen models deliver on those promises. Travel reporter Natalie Compton put one train to the test during its first week of operation and found mixed results. The new trains are clean, bright, and well-organized. But their improvements in food, Wi-Fi, and speed are modest compared with what trains offer in other parts of the world. Overall, Compton judged NextGen Acela to be an upgrade over standard models — like those used on America's longest scenic routes. In short, they're promising, but not necessarily "revolutionary" — at least not yet.