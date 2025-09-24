America's Fastest New Passenger Trains Have Hit The Tracks. Here's What Travelers Are Saying About Them
For Americans, getting around usually means driving or flying. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Americans take 1.1 billion car trips every day on average, and over three million people daily across the country. In the United States, even though Americans seem to agree that trains are the best transportation to take, train travel is far less common. By comparison, Amtrak carried a record 32.8 million passengers in fiscal year 2024 — about 90,000 travelers per day. With the arrival of the NextGen Acela high-speed rail trains, Amtrak is hoping to boost those numbers.
The first Acela trains debuted in 2000, becoming the nation's first set of high-speed rail (HSR) service. By definition, an HSR train must be able to travel at least 124 miles per hour, though "bullet trains" can often go much faster, reaching speeds up to 250 miles per hour. Now, in August of 2025, Amtrak has unveiled the next generation of Acela trains with better amenities, faster service, and greater convenience. According to Amtrak, these trains can reach speeds of 160 miles per hour.
But the main question is whether the NextGen models deliver on those promises. Travel reporter Natalie Compton put one train to the test during its first week of operation and found mixed results. The new trains are clean, bright, and well-organized. But their improvements in food, Wi-Fi, and speed are modest compared with what trains offer in other parts of the world. Overall, Compton judged NextGen Acela to be an upgrade over standard models — like those used on America's longest scenic routes. In short, they're promising, but not necessarily "revolutionary" — at least not yet.
What the new Acela trains mean for travel in the United States
For countries such as China, India, and Japan, high-speed rail is a part of everyday life. In the United States, most passenger train routes are on the East Coast, and even there, they're often too slow or expensive, especially when compared with flying. There are several compelling reasons why America hasn't invested in bullet trains until recently. First, the cost to update the existing infrastructure runs into the trillions. Second, trains can only reach maximum speeds on certain stretches of the track, due to variables like curves, speed limits set by cities or counties, and outdated signal systems.
That said, this new lineup of trains is a step in the right direction. Acela service is currently available only on the Northeast Corridor, which runs from Boston to Washington, D.C., with stops in cities including Philadelphia, New York, Wilmington, Baltimore, and Stamford. When booking your trip, look for the Acela symbol to ensure you're getting the NextGen version.
@natbco
AT LONG LAST Amtrak's new NextGen Acela trains are here. I took a round-trip from DC to Philly to see what they're like. They're still working out the kinks (we had some mechanical delays), and we're not catching up to Japan or France anytime soon, but it still feels like a win. See you on board @We are a newspaper.
According to Amtrak, the new trains feature 5G Wi-Fi, ergonomic seats, at-seat charging, and enhanced luggage storage. They also include a first-class section with at-seat dining and roomier seating. However, Natalie Compton reported that First Class wasn't that much better than Business Class, and may not be worth the upcharge. As of this writing, Acela fares range from $100 to $200 for Business Class and $200 to $300 or more for First Class, though prices vary by time of day, destination, day of the week, and other factors.