Situated On Colorado's 'Little Jumbo' Lake Is A Scenic Wildlife Area Full Of Outdoor Adventures

If you want to be impressed, Colorado's state parks are all bound to surprise and dazzle you in one way or another, from the red rock formations and vibrant flowers of Roxborough State Park to the canyon hikes of Castlewood Canyon State Park. Close to Colorado's northern border, the Red Lion State Wildlife Area's awe-inspiring factor lies in its distinct bounty of flora and fauna. The park spans just under 1,300 acres of prairie land and a small reservoir nicknamed "Little Jumbo." The reservoir is a crucial habitat for migratory birds, particularly geese, ducks, and even pelicans, among other waterfowl. These, plus a variety of birds that can be seen around the shores, have landed the area a featured spot on the Colorado Birding Trail.

"Little Jumbo" is not a natural lake but rather was formed as a reservoir after a dam was built near the South Platte River in 1977, establishing a small oasis in the grassland. The west shore of the reservoir is particularly rife with shorebirds, including phalaropes and sparrows. Aside from its birds, the encompassing woods provide a habitat for plenty of other animals, with a known prairie dog colony in the north. Deer and rabbits, in addition to the birds, make the spot popular with hunters, while the reservoir's population of crappies, bass, and catfish is great for recreational fishers.