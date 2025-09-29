Situated On Colorado's 'Little Jumbo' Lake Is A Scenic Wildlife Area Full Of Outdoor Adventures
If you want to be impressed, Colorado's state parks are all bound to surprise and dazzle you in one way or another, from the red rock formations and vibrant flowers of Roxborough State Park to the canyon hikes of Castlewood Canyon State Park. Close to Colorado's northern border, the Red Lion State Wildlife Area's awe-inspiring factor lies in its distinct bounty of flora and fauna. The park spans just under 1,300 acres of prairie land and a small reservoir nicknamed "Little Jumbo." The reservoir is a crucial habitat for migratory birds, particularly geese, ducks, and even pelicans, among other waterfowl. These, plus a variety of birds that can be seen around the shores, have landed the area a featured spot on the Colorado Birding Trail.
"Little Jumbo" is not a natural lake but rather was formed as a reservoir after a dam was built near the South Platte River in 1977, establishing a small oasis in the grassland. The west shore of the reservoir is particularly rife with shorebirds, including phalaropes and sparrows. Aside from its birds, the encompassing woods provide a habitat for plenty of other animals, with a known prairie dog colony in the north. Deer and rabbits, in addition to the birds, make the spot popular with hunters, while the reservoir's population of crappies, bass, and catfish is great for recreational fishers.
Planning your visit to Colorado's Red Lion State Wildlife Area
There are a few regional commercial airports near Red Lion State Wildlife Area, with the closest, North Platte-Lee Bird Regional Airport, being about a 1.5-hour drive away. Long-haul travelers can fly into the Denver International Airport, America's largest airport and one known for its food options, and reach the wildlife area in just over two hours by car. As with all designated State Wildlife Areas, you'll need a hunting license, fishing license, or SWA pass to enter the park. You can easily get one online for a small fee. Note that camping isn't allowed on site, though there are campgrounds available at the adjacent Jumbo Reservoir SWA.
The Red Lion SWA is strewn with gravel trails, which wind through the prairie lands and around the reservoir. One section is a designated "nature trail," which leads to a pond overlook. It's also possible to spot wildlife from your car (especially shorebirds in the wetland) by driving along County Road 95. What birds you can see will depend on when you visit — the fall is most fruitful for shorebird sightings, while many varieties of geese, plus hawks and longspurs, may be observed in the winter.