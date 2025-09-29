Portland's Retro-Modern Suburb Is A Peaceful Enclave With Mossy Trails, Sleek Homes, And Timeless Charm

Portland, Oregon, is a city that's filled to the brim with gems. From Kerns (America's "coolest neighborhood") to the illustrious Pearl District, a shopping mecca full of parks, galleries, and eateries, there are plenty of places to explore in the blossoming City of Roses. However, if you're looking to escape the Portland crowds, the suburbs of the city offer a peaceful retreat beyond the bustling metropolis.

Nestled northwest of Beaverton, an underrated suburban foodie getaway just outside of Portland, Oak Hills is a historic enclave bursting with mid-century modern architecture, natural beauty, and an abundance of charm. Residing on 240 idyllic acres, the neighborhood dates back to 1965 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2013 due to its clusters of retro-modern homes and businesses. Surrounded by picturesque trails, Oak Hills is an ideal area for embracing the beautiful outdoors of the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, its cozy brew pubs and proximity to Beaverton's dining gems make it the perfect place to grab a bite. Next time you're in the Portland area, be sure to take a serene side quest to Oak Hills.