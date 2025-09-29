Portland's Retro-Modern Suburb Is A Peaceful Enclave With Mossy Trails, Sleek Homes, And Timeless Charm
Portland, Oregon, is a city that's filled to the brim with gems. From Kerns (America's "coolest neighborhood") to the illustrious Pearl District, a shopping mecca full of parks, galleries, and eateries, there are plenty of places to explore in the blossoming City of Roses. However, if you're looking to escape the Portland crowds, the suburbs of the city offer a peaceful retreat beyond the bustling metropolis.
Nestled northwest of Beaverton, an underrated suburban foodie getaway just outside of Portland, Oak Hills is a historic enclave bursting with mid-century modern architecture, natural beauty, and an abundance of charm. Residing on 240 idyllic acres, the neighborhood dates back to 1965 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2013 due to its clusters of retro-modern homes and businesses. Surrounded by picturesque trails, Oak Hills is an ideal area for embracing the beautiful outdoors of the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, its cozy brew pubs and proximity to Beaverton's dining gems make it the perfect place to grab a bite. Next time you're in the Portland area, be sure to take a serene side quest to Oak Hills.
Explore retro-modern neighborhoods and scenic hiking trails near Oak Hills
If you're driving, getting to Oak Hills from Portland is a breeze. A 10-mile drive west on U.S. Route 26 will land you in the heart of the historic district, where you'll be exposed to a charming stretch of mid-century modern homes surrounded by lush trees and greenery. Take a stroll around the Oak Hills Recreation Center, featuring tennis courts and grassy fields for sports. The recreation center itself flourishes in a sleek, 1960s-era design, housing a community gathering room and a gymnasium. Outside, two sparkling pools provide ample opportunity for sunny day swims.
For more outdoor adventures, take advantage of the beautiful hiking trails surrounding Oak Hills, such as the Tualatin Hills Nature Park Loop. The almost 4-mile trail traverses through a wonderland of mossy trees and native plants, with a mix of gravel and paved sections for a gentle journey. Meanwhile, the Rock Creek Trail Loop crosses over beautiful boardwalks and wooden walkways, stretching for 2.6 miles.
Delicious bites and overnight stays near Oak Hills
Since Oak Hills is primarily a residential area, you won't find many shops or restaurants directly within the neighborhood. However, the McMenamins Oak Hills Brewpub is the nearest and dearest dining spot. Part of a beloved Pacific Northwest chain of pubs, breweries, and historic hotels, the eatery serves innovative spins on classics like ale-battered fish and chips and Cajun tater tots. Be sure to sip on their locally-brewed beer (try a refreshing Ruby Ale, and thank us later) or a wine, cider, or spirit from the nearby Edgefield Distillery. With cozy booths surrounded by whimsical decor inside and picnic tables embraced by ancient oak trees outside, the pub seamlessly blends a charm-filled atmosphere with natural beauty.
While the McMenamins Oak Hills Pub doesn't offer overnight accommodations, it's about a 30-minute drive to the McMenamins Grand Lodge in Forest Grove, which features charming guest suites, a heated soaking pool, and on-site dining in an elegant mansion-like facade. If you'd rather stay in Portland, consider checking into the unique Hotel Zags downtown, offering adventure gear and nightly s'mores.