The Unique Downtown Portland Hotel With A Big Shed To Rent Adventure Gear From And Nightly S'mores
In the heart of a bustling urban center and close to a tranquil river lies an unassuming independent boutique hotel with an interesting mission: to bring the outdoors into the city. The Hotel Zags can be found in the Fountain District in downtown Portland, Oregon, a trendy city where you can order the best coffee in America. Opening in 2019, this hotel is conveniently located, easily accessible by public transportation, and newly renovated, offering its adults-only guests a serene and comfortable getaway in a modern, light-filled oasis.
One of the most unique features of a stay here has to be its fully-stocked Gear Shed. Guests can check out a wide array of items, including fishing rods, skateboards, yoga mats, binoculars, and much more from this adventurer's dream locker. You simply need to reserve the gear you want at the front desk anytime during your stay. And even if you're not feeling up for tackling the great outdoors, this homey hotel serves the outdoors to you. Every evening, there's S'mores Hour from 7 to 8 p.m. in the lush courtyard, where The Hotel Zags brings camping vibes to the city center. So, feast on marshmallows and chocolate to your heart's content, while you connect with other guests around an open fire.
If you're flying into town, the closest airport is Portland International Airport (PDX). You'll find direct flights here from most major American cities, including Los Angeles, Denver, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. To get to the hotel, the most affordable option is to take the MAX light rail, which is just a short walk away and will get you there in under an hour. You can also drive the 13 miles (less than 20 minutes) or take a taxi.
The Gear Shed at The Hotel Zags
The Gear Shed is your one-stop shop for all your adventuring and entertainment needs. Want to stroll through Portland and capture memories of this Pacific Northwest beauty? Reserve a camera for your walking tour — you can borrow a Leica if you want high-quality, professional images, a GoPro for the best action shots, or a Polaroid for instantly-printed snaps.
Ready to leave the city behind and get out into the woods? Grab a mountain bike, along with any necessary safety gear (helmets, locks, lights, and knee pads), and you're good to go. Head over to Forest Park, which offers 80 miles of trails and is a little over an hour by bike from the hotel. This lush park has some of Oregon's prettiest trails and is the largest urban forest in the U.S. For an even closer escape into nature, you can visit Hoyt Arboretum, Oregon's lush "living museum of trees" close to downtown Portland. It's around 30 minutes by bike (just over an hour on foot), and there are 12 miles of hiking trails, where you can see 2,300 species of trees and other plants. Both of these places are easily accessible by public transportation as well.
On rainy days, when going outside seems like a drag, don't worry — the Gear Shed's got you! Rent the Nintendo Switch for endless gaming. Do you prefer to go analog? Then take out a classic board game, like chess, instead. If you're hosting a team-building, corporate, or social event, note that the Colosseum, a 1,600-square-foot space, is available to rent (for an additional fee). It can be adapted to fit anywhere from 20 to over 90 guests, and it offers a variety of entertainment, including shuffleboard and pool tables, online gaming, and darts.
Staying and dining at The Hotel Zags
This hotel has 174 pet-friendly rooms and suites, all vibrantly decorated and modern. Each one comes with views of either downtown Portland or the courtyard gardens, a work area, access to 24 Hour Fitness (just a two-minute walk away), continental breakfast, and eco-friendly bath products. Certain accommodations are accessible, providing guests with spacious bathrooms with shallow-height or roll-in showers, lower light switches, and grab bars. Nightly rates start at $111 at the time of this writing (not including taxes or the daily guest amenities fee of $30). This downtown getaway is also one of The Guestbook program's 850 hotel partners, so members get free rewards when booking directly on the hotel's website.
The on-site dining options at The Hotel Zags mean that you won't have to leave the premises when hunger calls. From 7 to 11 a.m., head to Zags Café for a freshly brewed cup of joe just the way you like it, along with delicious pastries and a variety of breakfast and lunch options. From 4 to 10 p.m., PLS on Sixth has your dinner needs covered. Happy hour runs daily from 4 to 6 p.m., so grab a seat on the patio set in a picturesque garden, and try one of Portland's exceptional craft beers or a signature cocktail.
But just because you can enjoy all of your meals in this peaceful green space, it doesn't mean that you shouldn't also venture outside. If you're looking for an adventurous dining experience, book a table at Le Pigeon, which has two seasonal tasting menus (no à la carte options). This top-rated Portland restaurant is one of Oregon's most romantic spots, serving elegant French fare in a cozy, intimate dining room. It's a 15-minute bike ride from the hotel, or a 40-minute walk.