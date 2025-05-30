The Unique Downtown Portland Hotel With A Big Shed To Rent Adventure Gear From And Nightly S'mores

In the heart of a bustling urban center and close to a tranquil river lies an unassuming independent boutique hotel with an interesting mission: to bring the outdoors into the city. The Hotel Zags can be found in the Fountain District in downtown Portland, Oregon, a trendy city where you can order the best coffee in America. Opening in 2019, this hotel is conveniently located, easily accessible by public transportation, and newly renovated, offering its adults-only guests a serene and comfortable getaway in a modern, light-filled oasis.

One of the most unique features of a stay here has to be its fully-stocked Gear Shed. Guests can check out a wide array of items, including fishing rods, skateboards, yoga mats, binoculars, and much more from this adventurer's dream locker. You simply need to reserve the gear you want at the front desk anytime during your stay. And even if you're not feeling up for tackling the great outdoors, this homey hotel serves the outdoors to you. Every evening, there's S'mores Hour from 7 to 8 p.m. in the lush courtyard, where The Hotel Zags brings camping vibes to the city center. So, feast on marshmallows and chocolate to your heart's content, while you connect with other guests around an open fire.

If you're flying into town, the closest airport is Portland International Airport (PDX). You'll find direct flights here from most major American cities, including Los Angeles, Denver, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. To get to the hotel, the most affordable option is to take the MAX light rail, which is just a short walk away and will get you there in under an hour. You can also drive the 13 miles (less than 20 minutes) or take a taxi.