This Tiny Item In Samantha Brown's Suitcase Is Her Secret To Instantly Upgrading Any Outfit Abroad

Packing for any trip can be a challenge. Whether it's a weekend getaway, a business trip, or an extended vacation, what to bring and what to leave behind is a universal conundrum. Despite the myriad of great advice on how to pack as efficiently as possible, somehow, the dilemma persists. Throw in weather concerns, multiple events or planned activities, and just the anxiety of being without something when you might need it, and one can easily become overwhelmed when preparing for a trip. While travel guru Rick Steves explains how your mindset is your best weapon against overpacking, TV personality Samantha Brown also knows a thing or two about packing efficiently and being prepared for any occasion.

In an interview with Forbes, the international travel expert reveals the top additional accessory that she swears is a game-changer: a tube of red lipstick. Brown says, "No matter where I am in the world, it changes any look from 'meh' to 'wow.'" Even if you do nothing else, it's an immediate confidence builder that no woman should travel without. And the good news is, this small addition won't put your suitcase over the weight limit, especially if you're following her 5-4-3-2-1 rule (five tops, four bottoms, three shoes, two accessories, and one dress).