This Tiny Item In Samantha Brown's Suitcase Is Her Secret To Instantly Upgrading Any Outfit Abroad
Packing for any trip can be a challenge. Whether it's a weekend getaway, a business trip, or an extended vacation, what to bring and what to leave behind is a universal conundrum. Despite the myriad of great advice on how to pack as efficiently as possible, somehow, the dilemma persists. Throw in weather concerns, multiple events or planned activities, and just the anxiety of being without something when you might need it, and one can easily become overwhelmed when preparing for a trip. While travel guru Rick Steves explains how your mindset is your best weapon against overpacking, TV personality Samantha Brown also knows a thing or two about packing efficiently and being prepared for any occasion.
In an interview with Forbes, the international travel expert reveals the top additional accessory that she swears is a game-changer: a tube of red lipstick. Brown says, "No matter where I am in the world, it changes any look from 'meh' to 'wow.'" Even if you do nothing else, it's an immediate confidence builder that no woman should travel without. And the good news is, this small addition won't put your suitcase over the weight limit, especially if you're following her 5-4-3-2-1 rule (five tops, four bottoms, three shoes, two accessories, and one dress).
The power of red lipstick
Forget about last year's "demure" travel trend; it's time to eschew the naysayers and go for bold. Sure, neutrals and dusty mauves have their place, but red imparts color and power while acting as a focal point that brightens your skin tone. Ancient Egyptians and Mesopotamians understood this — they used ground stones and beetles to get the perfect shade — and this colorful tradition has continued through the centuries. Reaching its peak in Hollywood's golden era, diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but Samantha Brown claims that a tube of red lipstick is a woman's greatest packing trick. Stroll down the streets of your destination while embracing the chic lip color, and see how it changes your trip.
Brown's essential item will not only enhance your look, but red lipstick possesses the unique power to transform your sense of well-being. Sara Kuhl, product educator at SeneGence (a beauty brand known for its long-lasting products), advises against adhering to outdated notions that red is too bold or only suitable on specific skin tones (via PureWow). She believes women of all ages and shades can rock a red lipstick, especially if you take the time to find a hue that complements your skin's undertone. For fair skin, Kuhl recommends cool-toned berry reds, while classic scarlet red is best for light to medium skin. Those with medium to deep skin should gravitate to rich and warm shades, such as brick red, while burgundy and bright ruby work best on deep tones.