The Snake-Filled Washington Lake That Tourists Still Flock To For Fun On The Water
The affordable lake town of Moses Lake lies between two of Washington's biggest cities: Spokane is about a 1.5-hour drive to the northeast; Seattle is roughly an hour further in the opposite direction. Home to nearly 27,000 residents, the community is beloved for its small-town atmosphere, grassy parks, and outdoor weather, boasting more than 300 days of golden sunshine each year. The latter makes for quite an enjoyable outing at the city's true pride and joy: Its namesake lake, Moses Lake.
Covering roughly 6,500 surface acres, Moses Lake is the largest body of water in Grant County. But you may want to think twice before jumping in for a swim: The lovely loch ranks among the most snake-infested lakes in the entire Evergreen State — a fact that seems rather fitting considering its shape, which some say resembles a slithering serpent's tail. Nevertheless, the Washington lake draws locals and visitors alike, offering a watery playground for a variety of splashy activities, paddling, rowing, sailing, jet skiing, and the like.
Out-of-towners can take their pick of lakefront accommodations. The full-service Best Western Plus Lake Front Hotel is the top choice on Tripadvisor, with luxe spa suites, an on-site restaurant, a heated outdoor pool, and its own boat dock. The nearby Lakeshore Inn Water-Front Moses Lake is another budget-friendly option, and each room offers panoramic views of the water. You can also reserve a spot at the Suncrest RV Park, which has dozens of rig hookups available year-round if you'd rather go au naturel.
Enjoy a fun day on the water
As you can probably tell, outdoor recreation runs wild in Moses Lake. The lake boasts more than 120 miles of shoreline — ideal if lounging lakeside is your thing. Those eager to roam the waters can easily take their watercraft out for a spin. Boat docks are available at most of the waterfront parks lining the lake, including Connelly Park and Blue Heron Park.
Connelly Park, open from mid-April through November, sits on the northern end of the lake. Spanning about 10 acres, the park is one of the city's more popular patches of green, welcoming roughly 30,000 visitors each year. Blue Heron Park, on more than 50 acres to the south, includes a 9-hole disc golf course and plenty of walking trails that are great for wildlife watching. "Blue Heron Park is a perfect place for a picnic and because of its location, is a great place to stop and stretch if you are westbound on I-90," one parkgoer shared on Tripadvisor. "There are lake views, beaches, places for boating and swimming, covered picnic areas, play equipment, plenty of room for dogs, tree-filled walking areas, and restrooms (in season)."
If you don't have any gear, stop by one of the rental shops along the lake, such as SUP Kayak Canoe Rentals and Lakeshore Water Sports, the latter of which is located at the Lakeshore Inn.
Stay safe on your Moses Lake excursion
Want to visit Moses Lake but aren't a fan of snakes? The good news is that the largely misunderstood reptiles are usually shy and reclusive. Most tend to avoid human contact and generally only strike when they feel threatened. Another fact that may help put you at ease is that the great state of Washington is home to only about a dozen snake species, from the common garter snake to the rubber boa. Of the native species, "only the Western rattlesnake is capable of inflicting a venomous bite, which it seldom does," notes the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife on its website.
Although there's no way to guarantee a snake-free Moses Lake getaway, you can minimize your chances of an encounter by keeping an eye out and steering clear if you see one. Native snakes are usually more active in spring and summer, with most rattlesnake bites reported between April and August. They hibernate in winter, so if you really want to make a splash in one of Washington's most snake-filled lakes, consider visiting in the off-season.
If you plan to tackle any local trails, including those around the lake, consider wearing long, loose pants to protect your legs. You should also stick to the designated paths and avoid meandering through rocky or densely vegetated areas. In the event of a bite, immediately call 911 or the Washington Poison Center and provide as clear a description of the snake as possible.