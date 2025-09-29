The Snake-Filled Washington Lake That Tourists Still Flock To For Fun On The Water

The affordable lake town of Moses Lake lies between two of Washington's biggest cities: Spokane is about a 1.5-hour drive to the northeast; Seattle is roughly an hour further in the opposite direction. Home to nearly 27,000 residents, the community is beloved for its small-town atmosphere, grassy parks, and outdoor weather, boasting more than 300 days of golden sunshine each year. The latter makes for quite an enjoyable outing at the city's true pride and joy: Its namesake lake, Moses Lake.

Covering roughly 6,500 surface acres, Moses Lake is the largest body of water in Grant County. But you may want to think twice before jumping in for a swim: The lovely loch ranks among the most snake-infested lakes in the entire Evergreen State — a fact that seems rather fitting considering its shape, which some say resembles a slithering serpent's tail. Nevertheless, the Washington lake draws locals and visitors alike, offering a watery playground for a variety of splashy activities, paddling, rowing, sailing, jet skiing, and the like.

Out-of-towners can take their pick of lakefront accommodations. The full-service Best Western Plus Lake Front Hotel is the top choice on Tripadvisor, with luxe spa suites, an on-site restaurant, a heated outdoor pool, and its own boat dock. The nearby Lakeshore Inn Water-Front Moses Lake is another budget-friendly option, and each room offers panoramic views of the water. You can also reserve a spot at the Suncrest RV Park, which has dozens of rig hookups available year-round if you'd rather go au naturel.