Set Between Seattle And Spokane Is An Affordable Lake Town With Water Sport Fun And Sand Dune Adventures

There are more than 8,000 lakes in the state of Washington, and you can revel in different landscapes depending on which one you choose to visit. For instance, Lake Chelan is America's third deepest, where you'll be surrounded by four seasons of wine and natural beauty. Head a little toward the southeast, and you'll end up in Moses Lake. Although not the biggest nor the deepest, the namesake town offers unique lakefront activities that make for an excellent getaway. And it's not just your average jet skiing, kayaking, and canoeing — expect to go off-roading near sand dunes and mud flats for an adrenaline rush like no other. Located in the Columbia Basin, Moses Lake allows you to experience all this and more for a fraction of big-city prices.

Named after Chief Moses, leader of the Columbia-Sinkiuse tribe, Moses Lake has been the focal point of competing claims over natural waterways for a long time. Indigenous people gathered waterfowl eggs and settled on the lake's shore, but that reality quickly changed after colonization. Soon, the agriculture industry boomed — starting with orchards to potato and onion fields. The Columbia Basin Project made way for growth, and in a matter of a few decades, the town became the fastest-growing community in the state.

Visitors from Seattle have a two-hour-and-45-minute drive to Moses Lake. The journey is cut in half when driving from Spokane — it's only an hour and a half away. The picturesque mountain town of Cashmere, with outdoor fun and tasty treats, is also an hour and a half from Moses Lake. You have plenty of options when it comes to accommodation, as there are several affordable hotel chains scattered throughout the small city.