Set Between Seattle And Spokane Is An Affordable Lake Town With Water Sport Fun And Sand Dune Adventures
There are more than 8,000 lakes in the state of Washington, and you can revel in different landscapes depending on which one you choose to visit. For instance, Lake Chelan is America's third deepest, where you'll be surrounded by four seasons of wine and natural beauty. Head a little toward the southeast, and you'll end up in Moses Lake. Although not the biggest nor the deepest, the namesake town offers unique lakefront activities that make for an excellent getaway. And it's not just your average jet skiing, kayaking, and canoeing — expect to go off-roading near sand dunes and mud flats for an adrenaline rush like no other. Located in the Columbia Basin, Moses Lake allows you to experience all this and more for a fraction of big-city prices.
Named after Chief Moses, leader of the Columbia-Sinkiuse tribe, Moses Lake has been the focal point of competing claims over natural waterways for a long time. Indigenous people gathered waterfowl eggs and settled on the lake's shore, but that reality quickly changed after colonization. Soon, the agriculture industry boomed — starting with orchards to potato and onion fields. The Columbia Basin Project made way for growth, and in a matter of a few decades, the town became the fastest-growing community in the state.
Visitors from Seattle have a two-hour-and-45-minute drive to Moses Lake. The journey is cut in half when driving from Spokane — it's only an hour and a half away. The picturesque mountain town of Cashmere, with outdoor fun and tasty treats, is also an hour and a half from Moses Lake. You have plenty of options when it comes to accommodation, as there are several affordable hotel chains scattered throughout the small city.
Enjoy the water at Moses Lake
The heart of all activities here is the lake. Whether you seek tranquil afternoons or thrilling water sports, the 6,500-acre Moses Lake is the place to be. The 24-acre Blue Heron Park is located on the shore, where many people come to kayak, canoe, paddleboard, and swim. There's a boat ramp to easily launch your vessel into the water and a fishing dock if you're looking for the catch of the day. When setting your rod, you'll most likely fish for rainbow trout, smallmouth bass, or walleye. The fall months are perfect for yellow perch, while winter brings ice fishing opportunities.
The waterfront Montlake Park is another nice area for fishing and birdwatching. In fact, you just might spot more shorebirds here than at the ocean. Sunsets are extra beautiful, so make sure to plan a picnic during that time of day. When fishing, canoeing, and paddleboarding seem too tame for you, Pro-Touch can provide you with excellent boat and jet ski rentals to satisfy your surge of energy. You can rent out its jet skis either hourly or on a multi-day basis. Otherwise, opt for a pontoon to enjoy cruising around Moses Lake.
Cascade Marina is worth checking out, too, even if you're not camping there. Observe the boats bobbing in the water, watch the sun dip into the horizon, or see what kind of rentals they offer — be it pontoons, fishing boats, or canoes. If you do decide to camp there, prices are quite affordable and put you close to nature. The nearby Hungry Heron restaurant is a great way to end your day, too, thanks to its delicious beer-battered cod and teriyaki burger.
Affordable outdoor adventures at Moses Lake
When you're not splashing around in the lake, you're embarking on sand dune adventures. The Moses Lake Mud Flats and Sand Dunes boast a combined area of 6,000 acres. The sand dunes attract off-roaders, dirt bikers, and ATV enthusiasts to show off their skills — you definitely need a 4x4 to successfully navigate the grounds. Can't get enough of riding the dunes? Stay the night at the primitive campsites and explore the terrain to your heart's content. Note that you'll only have access to vault toilets; everything else is on you to bring. The best part about this place is that when the sun is too scorching, you can always take a dip in the lake to cool off. There's a hiking area by the dunes, too, that anyone can complete — a short, out-and-back trail exposes you to the distinct landscape.
Don't forget to visit the local parks, either. Cascade Park is a dog-friendly spot where you can pitch a tent, go for a leisurely stroll, play soccer with your friends, and simply recharge by the lake. McCosh Park, on the other hand, is home to Surf 'n Slide Water Park. A premier destination for family fun, the water park caters to people of all ages. Kids can play in the splash pad, cruise along the lazy river, or race down the slides — meanwhile, adults can practice their butterfly strokes at the Olympic-size pool. Admission is quite affordable at around $20 per ticket. The nearby Three Ponds Wetland Park is also a great place to spend time outdoors, especially if you're interested in wildlife habitat viewing. For a change of scenery, drive an hour and 45 minutes south, and you'll reach Prosser, considered the "Wine Capital of Washington," with gorgeous vineyards and sweet sunshine.