The Private Jet Adventure That Lets You Experience The World's Most Iconic Destinations

Pack your passport, toss in a sense of wonder, and brace yourself for a 29-day journey that stretches to each continent. In August 2025, TCS World Travel unveiled its newest tour, Seven Continents by Private Jet, and it's the ultimate in sky-high luxury, whisking you from one iconic destination to the next without a single hiccup. Picture stepping off your private jet and greeting Machu Picchu's misty terraces before making your way to the iconic pyramids of Egypt. From late December 2026 through January 2027, each stop unfolds as a carefully curated dance of history, culture, and natural wonder, paced so you can savor each experience without feeling rushed.

For 29 unforgettable days, leave logistics behind; the world is ready, adventures await, and all you do is show up. Begin your journey at Miami's most scenic beaches along with 51 other guests with an itinerary that touches Peru, Easter Island, Tahiti, Australia, Cambodia, India, Tanzania, South Africa, Antarctica, Kenya, and Egypt along the way. Before ending your trip in London, savor generous lounge space, in-flight connectivity, and a dining experience worthy of a Michelin star. It's the perfect bridge between continents.

One day you might be trekking Rapa Nui National Park, one of the most unusual national parks in the world, and the next you could be snorkeling in French Polynesia, only to then find yourself in Antartica spotting penguins. Seven continents, 14 incredible destinations, and a private jet linking them all — this is adventure reimagined in refinement.