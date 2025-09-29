The Private Jet Adventure That Lets You Experience The World's Most Iconic Destinations
Pack your passport, toss in a sense of wonder, and brace yourself for a 29-day journey that stretches to each continent. In August 2025, TCS World Travel unveiled its newest tour, Seven Continents by Private Jet, and it's the ultimate in sky-high luxury, whisking you from one iconic destination to the next without a single hiccup. Picture stepping off your private jet and greeting Machu Picchu's misty terraces before making your way to the iconic pyramids of Egypt. From late December 2026 through January 2027, each stop unfolds as a carefully curated dance of history, culture, and natural wonder, paced so you can savor each experience without feeling rushed.
For 29 unforgettable days, leave logistics behind; the world is ready, adventures await, and all you do is show up. Begin your journey at Miami's most scenic beaches along with 51 other guests with an itinerary that touches Peru, Easter Island, Tahiti, Australia, Cambodia, India, Tanzania, South Africa, Antarctica, Kenya, and Egypt along the way. Before ending your trip in London, savor generous lounge space, in-flight connectivity, and a dining experience worthy of a Michelin star. It's the perfect bridge between continents.
One day you might be trekking Rapa Nui National Park, one of the most unusual national parks in the world, and the next you could be snorkeling in French Polynesia, only to then find yourself in Antartica spotting penguins. Seven continents, 14 incredible destinations, and a private jet linking them all — this is adventure reimagined in refinement.
Your all-inclusive private jet adventure around the world
Every element is sorted in TCS World Travel's $205,000 all-inclusive trip (plus $20,500 solo supplement), from private jet flights to hotels, meals, drinks, and tips. Fly, explore, and bask in peace of mind, knowing the team on the ground has everything ready for you. Whether you're on a boat tour of Angkor Wat or ascending Table Mountain's iconic peak in Cape Town aboard a cable car, the planning's off your plate. Guides, excursions, schedules — it's all sorted so you can focus on the good stuff: adventure and pampering.
The true magic is in the staff's unmatched care and eye for detail. Guest services managers, expedition leaders, and subject matter experts form a seamless support network, ensuring that every itinerary hiccup disappears before you notice it. They coordinate ground transport, manage activities, make dining recommendations, and bring every destination alive with context, history, and local stories.
Onboard a private Airbus A321, every bit is designed for ease and comfort, including spacious cabins, flatbed seats, fine dining, and stellar service. Chat with fellow travelers over champagne, watch a movie on a big screen in flight, or simply gaze out the window as the world unfurls beneath you. Step on board, leave your stress at the door, and prepare to experience the world in ultimate comfort, with every aspect expertly curated so your only job is to savor the journey. And if you aren't able to make it for this trip, consider this last-minute hack to fly private for a fraction of the usual cost.