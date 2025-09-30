Nestled In North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Massive Apple Orchard Famous For Family Fun

Fall is the season for apple picking, when orchards around the country draw couples, families, and solo pickers eager to participate in the pastime. You can find some of the country's best apple orchards on the West Coast or visit a beautiful family-owned New York apple orchard in the Northeast. But if you want to enjoy apple picking while soaking up mountain vistas and Southern nostalgia, Sky Top Orchard is the place to go.

Located in Flat Rock, North Carolina, Sky Top Orchard was ranked among the top three apple orchards in America by USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards. That's high praise, considering the competition includes the circa-1943 Mercier Orchards and family-owned Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards, founded over 110 years ago. Sky Top has also been entirely family-owned and run since 1968. What started as a happy discovery of apple trees on purchased land has become one of the best spots in America for family-friendly apple picking. You can pick more than 20 apple varieties on the sprawling orchard, with different types ripening depending on the time of the year.

Picking season runs from July to October every year, so you have ample time to embrace the tradition. In the fall, you'll likely find Fuji, Red Delicious, Pink Lady, Stayman Winesap, and other varieties on the trees. Regardless of what's available, you can usually purchase other types pre-picked and ready to eat at the fruit stand. The farm market offers plenty of other goodies as well, including cinnamon doughnuts, apple cider pressed on site, homemade pies, and fresh North Carolina honey. This is only the stem of the apple when it comes to family-friendly fun.