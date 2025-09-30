The Unlikely European Country Whose Beers Have Been Crowned Among The World's Best

Beer and Europe go hand in hand. Munich is one of the world's beer capitals — you don't even need to leave the airport to experience your first authentic German biergarten. People may travel to Bruges for its history and architecture, but ale enthusiasts stay for the beer. Denmark is known for popular lager brands including Carlsberg and Tuborg, as well as microbreweries like Mikkeller, which has branches throughout Europe and East Asia. Travel expert Rick Steves claims the Czech Republic is home to Europe's best — and most affordable — beers. Ireland is no slouch in the beer scene either, with Guinness and Harp being synonymous with the Emerald Isle. But head about 100 miles north of Dublin, across the border into Northern Ireland, and you'll find craft ales that have taken the international beer scene by storm. The beers come from the very Northern Irish-sounding Our Brewery, located in Randlastown, several miles northwest of Belfast.

Our Brewery has cultivated a space in the saturated craft beer market by blending traditional and experimental techniques with modern equipment, aiming to bridge the gap between beer and wine. Its highly praised brews result from this meticulous process. Highlights include the Making Sense of it All American IPA, a zesty ale with notes of grapefruit and tropical fruits, the Terra Nocturne Imperial Stout, aged in bourbon barrels for 20 months, and the refreshingly floral Pressure to Pick Italian Pilsner.

Our Brewery won 12 medals at the 2025 World Beer Awards, seven of them gold. That recognition followed the 11 Great Taste Awards the brewery had earned just a few weeks earlier. Alongside the likes of Bushmills Distillery, Our Brewery has secured a spot in the pantheon of Northern Irish alcohol producers.