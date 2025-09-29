Alabama's Emotive Historic Site Offers A Compelling Insight Into African-American Heritage In The South

With a population of less than 70 people, the small neighborhood of Plateau, known as Africatown, preserves the story of West Africans who survived the last-known illegal slave ship to reach the United States. After emancipation, those shipped over built a self-governing community, three miles north of downtown Mobile, Alabama, where they held on tightly to their African identities. As the only 19th-century settlement in the United States established and governed by African-born Americans, Africatown ranks highly amongst other behemoths of African-American history, such as the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, which is one of the most important civil rights sites in America, or Birmingham, Alabama's cultural capital from which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. conducted his campaign.

Those planning a trip to one of the most significant places stewarding slavery-era memory from either New Orleans or from smaller towns on Mississippi's Gulf coast such as Bay St. Louis can travel by train on the twice-daily Mardi Gras Service to nearby Mobile. This is thanks to the 2025 repairs of the Amtrak trainlines connecting the cities that were out of action for two decades following Hurricane Katrina. For those traveling from further afield, there are domestic flights from as far as Washington, D.C. into Mobile International Airport. Once in downtown Mobile, for just $1.25 (at time of writing) visitors to Africatown can ride The Wave Transit Route 16 which runs from the GM&O Transportation Center to the intersection between Edwards Street and Green Street in Plateau, a five-minute stroll to the home of the Clotilda exhibition at the Africatown Heritage House.