Indiana's Chicago Suburb Reinventing Itself As A Craft Beer Destination Has A Charming Downtown And Fun Festivals
If you are a craft beer enthusiast who always seeks out the best brews on vacation, the U.S. has plenty of amazing spots to enjoy carefully created beverages. Indiana, also known as the "Hoosier State," has gained a reputation over the years for having an abundance of exceptional award-winning breweries, and the town of Griffith, a former railroad hub, is reinventing itself as a hip spot for craft beer lovers.
Boasting a charming yet eclectic downtown area with plenty of amenities and ample outdoor recreation, this small town is truly making a name for itself. Griffith may technically be located in Indiana, but don't be fooled, since it is much more convenient to get there by flying into Chicago O'Hare International Airport, which is just 53 miles away. It's basically a suburb of Chicago — nestled close to the south shore of Lake Michigan in the Chicago metropolitan area and an easy 22-minute drive from the stunning Indiana Dunes National Park, Griffith makes the perfect base for exploring this vibrant lakeside region and beyond.
Apart from being a great base, Griffith has many features to keep you entertained, from its hip breweries to its fun festivals, especially the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra Summer Music Concerts, which take place in July and August at Griffith Central Park. There is something for everyone in this often-overlooked, vibrant destination.
Griffith's craft beer scene is alive and well
One of the best ways to socialise these days is to sample delicious craft beers at local breweries. Throughout the United States, you will find plenty of beer trails that bring the craft beer-loving community together, including the Vermont beer trail, which boasts the state's best breweries, as well as similar beer trails in Colorado and New York, to name but a few. Indiana is one of the best states to embark on a craft beer journey, and the small town of Griffith is a perfect destination for craft beer lovers.
Downtown, you will find New Oberpfalz Brewing, which serves up German-style beers in an intimate and cozy environment and serves glorious, messy burgers and giant soft pretzels. Wildrose Brewing Company serves up a mix of fresh housemade beers, with one Google reviewer gushing about their options: "Their selection of IPA's were some of the coolest I've seen." Another great spot, Three Floyds Brewing, is located just 15 minutes from Griffith and is the oldest brewery in the South Shore. Three Floyds only offers curbside pickup, but it's a must-stop destination for craft beer aficionados. Fuzzyline Brewing Co., located between Griffith and Chicago, specialises in sour beers and is also well worth a visit. Given the variety of amazing breweries in the region, it may be worth getting some friends together and embarking on a local brew bus tour via The Brewery Lodge and Supper Club, which lets you and your group enjoy this fun experience at ease. Visitors to Griffith can also enjoy the South Shore Beer Trail, which takes you to 20 local breweries in the region — a must when in the area.
Enjoy craft beer at one of these Griffith festivals
Griffith is a town that loves its local festivals. From the Rock 'N' Rail Street Festival held every Labor Day with music, food, and family fun to A Park Full of Art, which focuses on incredible fine art, there is something for everyone. Griffith also hosts the Griffith Blues Festival in August, showcasing blues bands over three fun-filled days, but with regular summer events like car shows, craft markets, and outdoor concerts, this is an exciting season to visit when the town truly comes alive. As a beer-loving town, Griffith also hosts an annual Oktoberfest, a good option for anyone who doesn't want to brave the crowds of the Oktoberfest Capital of America in Ohio.
When you are not brewery-hopping or sampling craft beer, you may want to enjoy the vibrant downtown, which features a wide selection of unique shops, eateries, and heritage buildings. You can step back in time and pay a visit to the Griffith Historical Park and Railroad Museum or enjoy time in nature at the nearby Griffith's Hoosier Prairie State Nature Preserve. Alternatively, the Oak Savannah Trail is an excellent option for hiking or biking through the region's iconic prairies and wetlands. For more Chicago-area craft beer and good sights, head to the city's Beverly neighborhood, which is proud of its Irish heritage.