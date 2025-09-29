Indiana's Chicago Suburb Reinventing Itself As A Craft Beer Destination Has A Charming Downtown And Fun Festivals

If you are a craft beer enthusiast who always seeks out the best brews on vacation, the U.S. has plenty of amazing spots to enjoy carefully created beverages. Indiana, also known as the "Hoosier State," has gained a reputation over the years for having an abundance of exceptional award-winning breweries, and the town of Griffith, a former railroad hub, is reinventing itself as a hip spot for craft beer lovers.

Boasting a charming yet eclectic downtown area with plenty of amenities and ample outdoor recreation, this small town is truly making a name for itself. Griffith may technically be located in Indiana, but don't be fooled, since it is much more convenient to get there by flying into Chicago O'Hare International Airport, which is just 53 miles away. It's basically a suburb of Chicago — nestled close to the south shore of Lake Michigan in the Chicago metropolitan area and an easy 22-minute drive from the stunning Indiana Dunes National Park, Griffith makes the perfect base for exploring this vibrant lakeside region and beyond.

Apart from being a great base, Griffith has many features to keep you entertained, from its hip breweries to its fun festivals, especially the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra Summer Music Concerts, which take place in July and August at Griffith Central Park. There is something for everyone in this often-overlooked, vibrant destination.