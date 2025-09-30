New York's Thrilling Finger Lakes Resort Is A Mountain Getaway With Ziplines, Rope Courses, And An Alpine Coaster

There are few things more exciting than thrilling coaster rides and zooming past tree lines high above the forest floor. Located amidst the stunning backdrop of New York's Finger Lakes Region, Greek Peak Mountain Resort is a wonderful place to go ziplining and snow tubing, especially during fall and winter months. There's a winding Mountain Coaster, Outdoor Aerial Course, and a Zip Line Tour that will provide hours of fun for outdoor adventurers. Let's not forget the spectacular fall views you will get high above the trees, surrounded by the red and orange hues of changing leaves in autumn.

The famous Finger Lakes region, known for its charm, wine, and waterfront adventures, makes an deal location for this tree-lined wonderland resort. Considered New York's prettiest region, this outdoor paradise attracts millions of visitors each year to its peaceful lakes and charming resorts. Greek Peak is nestled in the quiet little mountain town of Cortland, just 43 miles south of Syracuse. Since 1958, Greek Peak Mountain Resort has enchanted visitors with breathtaking mountain views and a plethora of treetop adventures. With its 45 ski trails, comfortable amenities, and indoor water park, visitors can get their adrenaline fix all year round in this exciting mountain resort.

Overnight travelers can stay at Hope Lake Lodge, located at 2177 Clute Road, for $222 to $343 per night. Packages are available if you want to make the most of the Cascades Indoor Water Park, or enjoy a game of golf at the Willowbrook Golf Club. For a relaxing escape, the lodge offers an inclusive package to the Waterfalls Spa, in case rugged outdoor activities are not in your travel plans. No need for the lodge bunny blues this mountain resort, even if you're a non-skier.