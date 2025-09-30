New York's Thrilling Finger Lakes Resort Is A Mountain Getaway With Ziplines, Rope Courses, And An Alpine Coaster
There are few things more exciting than thrilling coaster rides and zooming past tree lines high above the forest floor. Located amidst the stunning backdrop of New York's Finger Lakes Region, Greek Peak Mountain Resort is a wonderful place to go ziplining and snow tubing, especially during fall and winter months. There's a winding Mountain Coaster, Outdoor Aerial Course, and a Zip Line Tour that will provide hours of fun for outdoor adventurers. Let's not forget the spectacular fall views you will get high above the trees, surrounded by the red and orange hues of changing leaves in autumn.
The famous Finger Lakes region, known for its charm, wine, and waterfront adventures, makes an deal location for this tree-lined wonderland resort. Considered New York's prettiest region, this outdoor paradise attracts millions of visitors each year to its peaceful lakes and charming resorts. Greek Peak is nestled in the quiet little mountain town of Cortland, just 43 miles south of Syracuse. Since 1958, Greek Peak Mountain Resort has enchanted visitors with breathtaking mountain views and a plethora of treetop adventures. With its 45 ski trails, comfortable amenities, and indoor water park, visitors can get their adrenaline fix all year round in this exciting mountain resort.
Overnight travelers can stay at Hope Lake Lodge, located at 2177 Clute Road, for $222 to $343 per night. Packages are available if you want to make the most of the Cascades Indoor Water Park, or enjoy a game of golf at the Willowbrook Golf Club. For a relaxing escape, the lodge offers an inclusive package to the Waterfalls Spa, in case rugged outdoor activities are not in your travel plans. No need for the lodge bunny blues this mountain resort, even if you're a non-skier.
Experience thrilling outdoor fun at Greek Peak Mountain Resort
Visitors can zipline year-round at Greek Peak Mountain Resort's thrilling Adventure Center. The cost is $68, with four ziplines available April through October, and two in the winter months. They also host seasonal events, like Sunset Sip & Zip in September, and Freak at the Peak: Zombie Zipline in October. After ziplining over a lovely canopy of trees, test your balance at the Aerial Ropes Course, where you can pace precariously along rope ladders as you inch from tree to tree. You'll be able to zipline between platforms on this high-wire obstacle course, and balance on wooden beams meters above ground.
Don't miss the Nor-Easter Mountain Coaster, rushing you through the forest at exciting speeds, a gorgeous excursion through the crisp mountain landscape. Guests can take a one-time ride on the coaster for $18, or take unlimited rides for $72. You'll enjoy spectacular mountain views as you careen down the tracks in this high-speed adventure, perfect after a rigorous grind through the rope course. The Mountain Coaster is open year-round, and there's even a Haunted Coaster experience around Halloween.
For those with an aversion to heights and high-speed rides, this resort has plenty of other self-paced options. Travelers can enjoy seasonal skiing and snow tubing, as well as an 18-hole disc golf course at Hope Lake. Camping is available at Hope Lake, from April to November, in case you prefer more natural accommodations. Recreational vehicles, trailers, and tents are welcome, with rates ranging from $57 to $67 per night. After a day of high-rise obstacle courses and treetop adventuring, treat yourself to a delectable meal at Carver's Steakhouse. There's nothing better than a tender steak or juicy burger to celebrate a remarkable day.