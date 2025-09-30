Hidden On Minnesota's North Coast Is A Lakefront Artist Sanctuary With Quiet Cabins And Starry Nights

Small groups of around 10 people are welcomed to stay on Mallard Island for a week at a time. Guests are often artists and creatives of all kinds: painters, writers, sculptors, photographers, and musicians, to name a few. But the island also often draws nature lovers and people with a similar environmental ethos to Oberholtzer.

Much of the time spent on Mallard Island is free for guests to do what they like. Many choose to focus on a creative project, but it's a beautifully remote place to explore the outdoors. Swimming and fishing are popular activities, as is paddling around the lake — nearby Crow and Gull Islands offer opportunities for hiking and more wilderness exploration. On a clear night, watching the stars is a must; lucky visitors might even glimpse the Northern Lights.

One of the most fascinating features of Mallard Island is Oberholtzer's book collection — over 11,000 books are located in the buildings on the island. Each building has hundreds of books, which have been inventoried and catalogued by the Oberholtzer Foundation; to find a certain book, the collection has been categorized by building, the wall where a particular volume is found, and a special number for its shelf location. Rising water levels on Rainy Lake in 2022 threatened this exceptional collection, but it was saved thanks to efforts from volunteers.