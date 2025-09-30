Hidden On Minnesota's North Coast Is A Lakefront Artist Sanctuary With Quiet Cabins And Starry Nights
As the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is the perfect destination for a relaxing lakeside getaway. The vacation paradise of Kabetogama Lake in underrated Voyageurs National Park is a great choice — but for real solitude, head further into the wilderness. Located in Rainy Lake, you'll find Mallard Island, a retreat for artists owned by the Oberholtzer Foundation. Environmentalist Ernest Oberholtzer bought the island and built the cabins here, living on the island for most of his adult life between 1919 and 1957. Today, it offers a peaceful sanctuary for artists, students, and other creatives; the site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Rainy Lake is located in Minnesota's far north, part of the international border between the U.S. and Canada. The lake is approximately 60 miles long; one-third of the lake is within Voyageurs National Park. The closest airport is International Falls Airport, which has daily flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. MSP airport is about a 5-hour drive south of Rainy Lake. The Oberholtzer Foundation will arrange transport to get you to Mallard Island — a pontoon departs from Tilson Bay public landing. Guests with their own watercraft are welcome to make their own way and dock on the island.
Unwind at a lakefront artist retreat
Small groups of around 10 people are welcomed to stay on Mallard Island for a week at a time. Guests are often artists and creatives of all kinds: painters, writers, sculptors, photographers, and musicians, to name a few. But the island also often draws nature lovers and people with a similar environmental ethos to Oberholtzer.
Much of the time spent on Mallard Island is free for guests to do what they like. Many choose to focus on a creative project, but it's a beautifully remote place to explore the outdoors. Swimming and fishing are popular activities, as is paddling around the lake — nearby Crow and Gull Islands offer opportunities for hiking and more wilderness exploration. On a clear night, watching the stars is a must; lucky visitors might even glimpse the Northern Lights.
One of the most fascinating features of Mallard Island is Oberholtzer's book collection — over 11,000 books are located in the buildings on the island. Each building has hundreds of books, which have been inventoried and catalogued by the Oberholtzer Foundation; to find a certain book, the collection has been categorized by building, the wall where a particular volume is found, and a special number for its shelf location. Rising water levels on Rainy Lake in 2022 threatened this exceptional collection, but it was saved thanks to efforts from volunteers.
Accommodation on Mallard Island
The accommodation on Mallard Island is rustic, and there is no wifi or phone signal — but this only contributes to the peaceful atmosphere here. There is no running water, therefore no showers or flush toilets — instead, there are three compost toilets and an outdoor sun shower for guests to use. Visitors are required to bring their own bedding and food for the duration of their stay. While breakfasts and lunches are left for each guest to arrange, evening meals are communal, with group members taking turns cooking; the ringing of an old bell signals dinnertime on the island.
The wannigan is where meals are cooked and enjoyed together; the structure was originally a houseboat that was brought to the island. Cedar Bark House, another cabin with beds for guests, was also originally a houseboat — the structure was a former gambling den and brothel used by lumberjacks, and also where Oberholtzer's mother stayed when she visited. A stay on Mallard Island, deep in the Minnesota wilderness, will certainly be one to remember.