The Best Of The Texas Gulf Coast Thrives On This Extraordinary Road Trip Full Of Beaches, Nature, And Cozy Stays
If you've never been to Texas before, it's hard to overstate the vastness of the state. Spanning over 268,000 square miles, you can drive for up to 12 hours and still stay within the Lone Star State. However, while each region of Texas has its own charm, the Gulf Coast region is truly spectacular. From one of the most charming beach towns in America (Galveston) to the world's longest undeveloped barrier island (Padre Island), this stretch of Texas offers some of the best scenery.
White sand beaches, balmy, tropical weather, and unspoiled nature preserves are just some of the highlights of the Texas Gulf Coast, and what better way to experience it all than in one epic road trip? No matter what kind of vacation activities you're going for, rustic outdoor adventures, relaxing beach vibes, or delicious Gulf seafood, you can find it all and more on this trip.
To help you get the most out of this region and its charming cities, we've developed an itinerary that hits all the major highlights. However, if you have the time (and the money), feel free to explore as much of the Lone Star State's coastline as you can, as every inch of it is worth visiting. Saddle up and let's hit the road!
What you'll see on a road trip from Galveston to Padre Island
For this particular road trip, we'll start in Galveston, then head south to Matagorda, followed by stops in Port Aransas, Corpus Christi, and Padre Island. Starting in Galveston is the easiest option because the coastal city is just an hour east of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, allowing you to reach it quickly if you're coming from out of state. While Galveston used to be one of the largest ports in Texas, a deadly hurricane in 1900 wiped out much of the city's industry. Today, it's more of a touristy beach town, akin to Coney Island or Myrtle Beach. Moody Gardens is one of the main attractions, featuring an aquarium, water park, resort, and golf course.
From Galveston, we'll head south toward Matagorda Bay. For a more scenic route, take FM521 W along the coastline. It only adds about 15 minutes, and it's filled with spectacular ocean views. The bay is surrounded by hidden gems and small towns, including Matagorda, Port Lavaca, and Port O' Connor. Port O' Connor is the perfect overnight spot, so you can check out Matagorda Island, which is full of saltwater fishing, quiet coves, and an abandoned lighthouse. After exploring the bay, head down into Port Aransas.
Unlike Matagorda Bay, Corpus Christi Bay is much more developed, including big places like Port Aransas, Corpus Christi, and Mustang Island. This area is full of world-class resorts, pristine white sand beaches, and some of the best Gulf Coast dining anywhere in the United States. Around here, you can find numerous "tide-to-table" oyster bars that harvest fresh shellfish from the bay and the surrounding waters. Finally, after getting filled up with Texas seafood, we'll head down to our final stop, the undeveloped and pristine wilderness of Padre Island.
Making the most of your Texas-sized road trip
Realistically, you'll need about a week to take on this coastal road trip. Otherwise, you'll be rushing from one stop to the next and will struggle to really appreciate the gorgeous details of each city and natural area. Fortunately, travel times aren't too bad between stops, so you don't have to spend entire days getting from point A to point B. The drive from Galveston to Matagorda is about two hours, then another two hours and 45 minutes to Port Aransas. Corpus Christi is next door to Aransas, and it's just a 40-minute drive from Corpus Christi to Padre Island.
To help save money along the way, you can camp at various spots near or on the coastline. Best of all, you can find some of the best beaches where you can camp for free, providing easy access to the water while putting less pressure on your wallet. Alternatively, cities like Galveston, Port Aransas, and Corpus Christi have plenty of high-end resorts and hotels if you want something more luxurious.
Finally, since we're talking about the Gulf Coast, plan around hurricane season. From mid-August to mid-October is when storms are at their peak, so try to travel during winter or spring if possible. Not only will you avoid inclement weather, but you can also avoid peak crowds. That said, places like Matagorda Island and Padre Island are fabulous because they remain off the radar of most tourists, and they're never crowded. It's just you, the sand, and the waves. However, no infrastructure means you have to pack everything in and out, so plan accordingly.