The Best Of The Texas Gulf Coast Thrives On This Extraordinary Road Trip Full Of Beaches, Nature, And Cozy Stays

If you've never been to Texas before, it's hard to overstate the vastness of the state. Spanning over 268,000 square miles, you can drive for up to 12 hours and still stay within the Lone Star State. However, while each region of Texas has its own charm, the Gulf Coast region is truly spectacular. From one of the most charming beach towns in America (Galveston) to the world's longest undeveloped barrier island (Padre Island), this stretch of Texas offers some of the best scenery.

White sand beaches, balmy, tropical weather, and unspoiled nature preserves are just some of the highlights of the Texas Gulf Coast, and what better way to experience it all than in one epic road trip? No matter what kind of vacation activities you're going for, rustic outdoor adventures, relaxing beach vibes, or delicious Gulf seafood, you can find it all and more on this trip.

To help you get the most out of this region and its charming cities, we've developed an itinerary that hits all the major highlights. However, if you have the time (and the money), feel free to explore as much of the Lone Star State's coastline as you can, as every inch of it is worth visiting. Saddle up and let's hit the road!