The Best Way To See The Grand Canyon Might Be By Taking This Wildly Affordable Train Trip

Each year, nearly 5 million people visit the Grand Canyon National Park, an Arizona treasure that spans over 1.2 million acres. There are many ways to experience the park, from high above on a helicopter tour to the bottom of the canyon, taking an ATV trip, or just driving to one of the three main entrances and soaking in the views from the rim of the canyon. In addition, approximately 40,000 people each year backpack into the canyon for overnight stays and hikes.

If you're visiting on a day trip, the best way to get to the Grand Canyon is onboard a train with gorgeous views out the window, and as a bonus, it's also wildly affordable. This 63-mile, round-trip train journey travels past mountains, pines, and high desert, before arriving at the canyon. Plus, the trip includes some live entertainment for a truly unique and memorable way to experience the Grand Canyon.

The Grand Canyon Railway operates and maintains vintage steam and diesel trains, and around 43 passenger cars for a taste of a bygone era. The trains leave from Williams, Arizona, a frontier town that oozes with character. Before the train journey, you can also stay overnight in Williams at Arizona's chic Route 66 hotel near one of the Grand Canyon entrances, which offers unique activities like stargazing and scenic helicopter tours.