The Best Way To See The Grand Canyon Might Be By Taking This Wildly Affordable Train Trip
Each year, nearly 5 million people visit the Grand Canyon National Park, an Arizona treasure that spans over 1.2 million acres. There are many ways to experience the park, from high above on a helicopter tour to the bottom of the canyon, taking an ATV trip, or just driving to one of the three main entrances and soaking in the views from the rim of the canyon. In addition, approximately 40,000 people each year backpack into the canyon for overnight stays and hikes.
If you're visiting on a day trip, the best way to get to the Grand Canyon is onboard a train with gorgeous views out the window, and as a bonus, it's also wildly affordable. This 63-mile, round-trip train journey travels past mountains, pines, and high desert, before arriving at the canyon. Plus, the trip includes some live entertainment for a truly unique and memorable way to experience the Grand Canyon.
The Grand Canyon Railway operates and maintains vintage steam and diesel trains, and around 43 passenger cars for a taste of a bygone era. The trains leave from Williams, Arizona, a frontier town that oozes with character. Before the train journey, you can also stay overnight in Williams at Arizona's chic Route 66 hotel near one of the Grand Canyon entrances, which offers unique activities like stargazing and scenic helicopter tours.
What a ride on the Grand Canyon Railway includes
The Grand Canyon Railway has been operating locomotive trips to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon since 1901, and has been offering its passenger service — as it is today — since 1989. During the ride, passengers can learn about the history of the railroad, and musicians, who are also dressed in Western clothing, will perform during the journey. Prior to boarding, there's a staged performance of a showdown between the "law" and western outlaws in the dusty square of the train depot. These costumed performers, known as the "Cataract Creek Gang," are a group of "train robbers" that board the train to make trouble during the journey — all in good fun.
For just $70 per adult (children are $36), riders can book a "Pullman Class" ticket for a ride in classic bench seating (so groups face one another). The ride is two hours and 15 minutes (each way) from Williams to the Grand Canyon, with more than three hours for visitors to experience the views of one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World before an enjoyable ride back on the train to Williams. Be aware that the fare does not include tax or park entry fees. The train has six different riding options to choose from, including the observation car fitted with a glass dome roof to soak in the views.
Planning your trip to the Grand Canyon
The closest airport to Williams, is in Flagstaff, Arizona, located about a 35-minute drive away, and offers a handful of domestic flights. Or, for more flight options, Las Vegas (Harry Reid International Airport) is just over a three hours' drive, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International is just under a three hours' drive. If you're looking to dodge the crowds, September, October, and November are the ultimate time of year to plan your trip to the Grand Canyon. Average temperatures during this time of year are much cooler than the busy summer months, too, but aren't yet cold enough to be uncomfortable (but pack warmer clothes).
To enhance your train journey even more, on the first Saturday of the month from March through October, riders on the Grand Canyon Railway are in for a treat as the locomotives will be pulled by the steam engines during "Steam Saturdays." Train and hotel combination packages are available at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel right in Williams (near the train depot). Or, for a unique place to lodge before or after your train journey, you can stay at a vintage airstream resort right on Route 66 between the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas.