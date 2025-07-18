Situated Between Las Vegas And The Grand Canyon Is A Vintage Airstream Resort Right On Route 66

There's something inherently nostalgic about Route 66, the nearly 100-year-old highway that connects Chicago to Los Angeles. Traversing eight states in the Midwest and southwest United States, many curious road trippers have explored the historical route, stopping here and there to check out the best Route 66 attractions by state.

Honoring its throwback spirit, there are also a number of nostalgic places to stay along the way — including a chic Route 66 hotel in Arizona near a Grand Canyon entrance. And, as of May 2025, Arizona boasts an even more nostalgic lodging option. Situated between Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon, Tin Can Alley is a vintage Airstream resort right on Route 66.

Located in Kingman, Arizona, Tin Can Alley currently features four custom-outfitted Airstream trailers available for booking, with four more in the works by the end of 2025. The trailers sleep up to four people, are priced from $199 per night, and are named for several nearby Arizona towns: Kingman, Seligman, Hackberry, and Oatman, which is notably one of the most underrated stops on Route 66. Featuring stylish trimmings with a midcentury vibe, the property also boasts a shaded recreation lounge, gas fireplace, and yard games such as cornhole. As the folks behind Tin Can Alley previously told The Buzz in Your Community: "It isn't just a place to stay, it's an experience." Bookings for the individual trailers are available through Airbnb.