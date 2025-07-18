Situated Between Las Vegas And The Grand Canyon Is A Vintage Airstream Resort Right On Route 66
There's something inherently nostalgic about Route 66, the nearly 100-year-old highway that connects Chicago to Los Angeles. Traversing eight states in the Midwest and southwest United States, many curious road trippers have explored the historical route, stopping here and there to check out the best Route 66 attractions by state.
Honoring its throwback spirit, there are also a number of nostalgic places to stay along the way — including a chic Route 66 hotel in Arizona near a Grand Canyon entrance. And, as of May 2025, Arizona boasts an even more nostalgic lodging option. Situated between Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon, Tin Can Alley is a vintage Airstream resort right on Route 66.
Located in Kingman, Arizona, Tin Can Alley currently features four custom-outfitted Airstream trailers available for booking, with four more in the works by the end of 2025. The trailers sleep up to four people, are priced from $199 per night, and are named for several nearby Arizona towns: Kingman, Seligman, Hackberry, and Oatman, which is notably one of the most underrated stops on Route 66. Featuring stylish trimmings with a midcentury vibe, the property also boasts a shaded recreation lounge, gas fireplace, and yard games such as cornhole. As the folks behind Tin Can Alley previously told The Buzz in Your Community: "It isn't just a place to stay, it's an experience." Bookings for the individual trailers are available through Airbnb.
Nostalgic Route 66 attractions and amenities nearby
Tin Can Alley is an excellent base camp from which to discover some of western Arizona's charming and quirky Route 66 attractions. After you check in, choose your own pick-me-up adventure with the property's neighbors — like Mudd on 66 for coffee, or Scoops on 66 for ice cream. Kingman also boasts several other unique eateries such as Floyd & Co. for pizza and BBQ, or the pastel and chrome wonderland of Mr. D'z Route 66 Diner (pictured above) for comfort food or a homemade root beer. You might also want to consider The Healthy Bar during your stay for a bit of a road-trip detox.
To work up the necessary appetite, Kingman's many local attractions also make it a worthwhile stopover. Across the street from Tin Can Alley is the Route 66 Museum — one of several along the Mother Road — featuring photos and artifacts, an Electric Car Museum, and an hour-long film on Arizona's history with Route 66. The museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Mohave Museum of History & Arts tells the story of Native American tribes in the region, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A preserved dwelling from 1915 called the Bonelli House — open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.— also offers a glimpse into the past through the architecture and belongings of an important local family. Admission to all three museums is $10 for teens and adults and $6 for seniors 60 and up. Children under 12 are admitted free.