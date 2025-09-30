Near Tallahassee Is Florida's Underrated 'Coca Cola Town', Perfect For An Artsy Weekend Trip
Florida is world-renowned for its picturesque beaches, Miami's vibrant nightlife, and alligator-filled destinations. But few may know that nestled in Gadsden County, just 25 miles from Tallahassee, the underrated southern capital near the Gulf Coast popular for its trendy college city and fabulous cuisine, lies a small city that earned the nickname "Coca Cola Town". Quincy, Florida, is a historic town with a population of almost 8,000 residents as of 2023, and is a perfect getaway for exploring the town through audio-guided walking tours, discovering art, and learning how this hamlet was able to draw attention thanks to one banker's knack for business.
Between the 1920s and 1930s, during the Great Depression, banker Pat Munroe, a reliable, trustworthy financier, noticed residents were willing to spend their savings just to buy bottles of this well-known drink. At that time, the Coca-Cola Company's shares were outstandingly affordable, so Munroe took a leap of faith and invested in the company stock, encouraging Quincy's residents to do the same. By the 1940s, Pat Munroe had become a rich man, along with 67 other neighbors named "Coca-Cola millionaires", ultimately making Quincy the wealthiest town per capita across the country.
Should you wish to visit Quincy and spot some of these millionaires' grandchildren, the easiest way is to fly into Tallahassee International Airport and drive northwest for 30 minutes. Whereas, if you are based in Jacksonville, it takes around three hours, and from Orlando, it's almost a four-hour drive.
Quincy brims with a thriving artistic network
Quincy brims with a flourishing art community. In Quincy's downtown, you can visit the Gadsden Arts Center & Museum, a once-local art exhibition that turned into a famed museum displaying local artists' works of art and supporting its community through educational programs, winning the honorable American Alliance of Museums Accreditation in 2016. Besides the temporary art shows, the center hosts a permanent collection of different artifacts celebrating the Southern heritage, ranging from paintings and drawings to sculptures and findings.
Each year, creatives who live within 200 miles of Quincy, or who used to live in the area, can submit their pieces, which will then be selected by an appointed jury. A striking feature of this museum is its Southern Vernacular Art, an inspiring collection from underrated artists who take advantage of recycled materials to bring to life exemplary compositions expressing symbols from their African American roots. For those who love musical plays, Quincy is home to Florida's biggest theatre community dedicated to musicals, the Quincy Music Theatre.
On the other hand, if you are more into history, visit the Gadsden County Courthouse, a historic landmark that served as a hub for the county council. Established in 1824, the building presents neoclassical features and a cupola resembling Brunelleschi's dome, one of the best attractions you can't skip during your trip to Florence, Italy. Another historic community center is the Quincy's Woman's Club, known as the Old Washington Lodge No.2. Built in 1832, it initially functioned as a venue for Masonic meetings until 1922, when this community found a new headquarters, leaving the building under the administration of the Quincy Woman's Club.
Exploring nature and the outdoors in Quincy
Less than 30 miles from Quincy, near the Ochlockonee River, is Lake Talquin State Park. It was once a riparian forest before it became a lake, part of a 1920s project to supply hydropower to the outskirts, earning a spot on the Outstanding Florida Water list. The area is a wildly popular fishing location where the catch of the day ranges from bluegill and crappie to striped bass. Home to more than 100 bird species, the lake is an ideal place for birdwatching, as you may catch sight of birds of prey, herons, and Acadian flycatchers. Besides winged animals, Lake Talquin State Park is also a habitat for deer, turkeys, and alligators.
Part of Lake Talquin State Park, the Talquin Wildlife Management Area stretches over 3,000 acres, bordering north Lake Talquin and the Ochlockonee River. Visitors can enjoy nature-immersed walks, hikes, and even horse rides along paved footpaths, in the shade of conifer canopies, inhabited by playful squirrels and pasturing deer.
If you want to explore Lake Talquin State Forest, you have the opportunity to admire several types of forest flourishing in this nature reserve, with tree species such as longleaf pine, slash pine, American beech, oaks, beautiful southern magnolia, and red maple, to name a few. Among the thick branches, you may observe tortoises, coyotes, and fox squirrels roaming around, while bald eagles and mourning doves flap their wings in the sky. A trip to Quincy will certainly tickle anyone's fancy, just like soda pop bubbles on the nose.