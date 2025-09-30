Near Tallahassee Is Florida's Underrated 'Coca Cola Town', Perfect For An Artsy Weekend Trip

Florida is world-renowned for its picturesque beaches, Miami's vibrant nightlife, and alligator-filled destinations. But few may know that nestled in Gadsden County, just 25 miles from Tallahassee, the underrated southern capital near the Gulf Coast popular for its trendy college city and fabulous cuisine, lies a small city that earned the nickname "Coca Cola Town". Quincy, Florida, is a historic town with a population of almost 8,000 residents as of 2023, and is a perfect getaway for exploring the town through audio-guided walking tours, discovering art, and learning how this hamlet was able to draw attention thanks to one banker's knack for business.

Between the 1920s and 1930s, during the Great Depression, banker Pat Munroe, a reliable, trustworthy financier, noticed residents were willing to spend their savings just to buy bottles of this well-known drink. At that time, the Coca-Cola Company's shares were outstandingly affordable, so Munroe took a leap of faith and invested in the company stock, encouraging Quincy's residents to do the same. By the 1940s, Pat Munroe had become a rich man, along with 67 other neighbors named "Coca-Cola millionaires", ultimately making Quincy the wealthiest town per capita across the country.

Should you wish to visit Quincy and spot some of these millionaires' grandchildren, the easiest way is to fly into Tallahassee International Airport and drive northwest for 30 minutes. Whereas, if you are based in Jacksonville, it takes around three hours, and from Orlando, it's almost a four-hour drive.