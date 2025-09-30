This Members-Only Ibiza Hotel Is A Scenic Countryside Escape With Villas, Yoga Decks, And Farm-To-Table Dining
When you hear someone rave about holidaying in Spain's most iconic beach party destination — aka Ibiza — images of foam parties, dusk-till-dawn evenings, and bumping into ultra-wealthy individuals inevitably spring to mind. But despite today's commercialization of the island, Ibiza can still present its visitors with slow-paced vacations centered on well-being and sustainability. For those who seek a sumptuous break, look no further. Ibiza offers natural beauty in the form of dazzling hidden beaches, and a new addition on the island confirms that Ibiza is not just all about clubs and burning the midnight oil. Tucked in the small, charming village of Santa Gertrudis (pictured), Soho Farmhouse Ibiza is the newly established members-only hotel belonging to the London-based company Soho House.
Tucked away in a nine-acre, active olive orchard, the sophisticated hotel has 14 bedrooms and two villas, an outdoor shared space, two swimming pools, and both an indoor and outdoor gym, as well as a yoga deck and a wellness club to foster both your mental and physical welfare. The rooms come in small, medium, and large sizes, including a two-bed villa with sculptural tubs, two outdoor spaces equipped with hot tubs and chaise longues, together with a spacious living and dining room. Eight rooms are set in the 19th-century hacienda, while three smaller rooms are positioned in front of the farmhouse, each featuring an open-air front stoop. What's most striking, though, is the Spanish rustic-estate inspired design: whitewashed walls, warm earthy tones, and terracotta floors, all adorned with local handmade crafts.
The property is open year-round and is exclusive to its members. Should you wish to sign up for advantageous benefits, the membership starts from €233 ($273) per month. For those under 27, the cost is €117 ($137). Rates start at $792 per night.
Ibiza's wellness state of mind and farm-fresh cuisine
If you are on the lookout for the world's best stress-free wellness vacation, Soho Farmhouse Ibiza has you covered — it's only a 30-minute drive from the airport. Whether you crave soul-soothing moments, a workout, or a plunge in the pool, Soho Health Club offers an array of options to leave you unwound and rejuvenated. If you are staying the night, you can easily access the gym 24/7; otherwise, the site is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. for members, with personal trainers ready to assist you. If you're more into chakra balancing, try outdoor yoga classes, like power yoga or meditation. After all the sweat, unwind in one of their Japanese-style baths where heated water will soothe your muscles, experience a hot-and-cold shower, or undergo vitamin-infused therapy as you sip functional beverages. Massages are also included — obviously — and you can immerse yourself in Soho Farmhouse Ibiza's exclusive sculpting and relaxing spa treatments.
Soho Farmhouse Ibiza takes pride in the island's local ingredients. Choose either outdoor or indoor seating, and indulge in Balearic dishes. Chef Antoni Parisi directs the kitchen, where authenticity and bold flavors take center stage. Cooks use only up to three ingredients per dish, so the flavors are full, intense, and perceptible. Not sure what to order? The chef suggests corn-fed chicken, chicken paella seasoned with saffron, or red prawn ceviche. Also on the menu are staples of Spanish cuisine such as patatas bravas, croquetas, and the popular sage-infused Ibérico pork steak. To cleanse the palate, satisfy your taste buds with an ensaimada reinvented as an ice-cream sandwich or a goat cheese Flaó tart — all while relaxing under an olive tree.