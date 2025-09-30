This Members-Only Ibiza Hotel Is A Scenic Countryside Escape With Villas, Yoga Decks, And Farm-To-Table Dining

When you hear someone rave about holidaying in Spain's most iconic beach party destination — aka Ibiza — images of foam parties, dusk-till-dawn evenings, and bumping into ultra-wealthy individuals inevitably spring to mind. But despite today's commercialization of the island, Ibiza can still present its visitors with slow-paced vacations centered on well-being and sustainability. For those who seek a sumptuous break, look no further. Ibiza offers natural beauty in the form of dazzling hidden beaches, and a new addition on the island confirms that Ibiza is not just all about clubs and burning the midnight oil. Tucked in the small, charming village of Santa Gertrudis (pictured), Soho Farmhouse Ibiza is the newly established members-only hotel belonging to the London-based company Soho House.

Tucked away in a nine-acre, active olive orchard, the sophisticated hotel has 14 bedrooms and two villas, an outdoor shared space, two swimming pools, and both an indoor and outdoor gym, as well as a yoga deck and a wellness club to foster both your mental and physical welfare. The rooms come in small, medium, and large sizes, including a two-bed villa with sculptural tubs, two outdoor spaces equipped with hot tubs and chaise longues, together with a spacious living and dining room. Eight rooms are set in the 19th-century hacienda, while three smaller rooms are positioned in front of the farmhouse, each featuring an open-air front stoop. What's most striking, though, is the Spanish rustic-estate inspired design: whitewashed walls, warm earthy tones, and terracotta floors, all adorned with local handmade crafts.

The property is open year-round and is exclusive to its members. Should you wish to sign up for advantageous benefits, the membership starts from €233 ($273) per month. For those under 27, the cost is €117 ($137). Rates start at $792 per night.