Ibiza's Hidden Beach Is A Secluded Paradise With Dazzling Turquoise Waters And A Charming Sandy Cove

Ibiza is just one of several sun-soaked islands off Spain's Mediterranean coast. These Balearic Islands have their own language dialects and cultural identity that set them apart from mainland Spain. In the 1960s, backpackers and hippies were drawn to the jewel-like beaches and coves, particularly on the island of Ibiza, and by the 1990s, it had become a mecca for house music and beachside parties.

Concerned by the sheer numbers of visitors coming to its unspoiled beaches, Ibiza took steps to protect its natural environment and petitioned for recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In addition to recognizing Ibiza's ancient historical sites, UNESCO designated its vast underwater seagrass meadows and marine ecosystem as a protected area.

Cala Saladeta is a beach protected by natural rock barriers and pine forest from the more developed Cala Salada next door. Here, snorkelers can see shoals of fish feeding on the seagrass meadow and flashing in and out of rock hideaways. Despite Cala Saladeta's seclusion, it can still get crowded, especially in the summer. If you plan on going, be prepared to stake out a spot and bring everything you need. Pack a cooler for drinks and snacks, plus a beach umbrella for shade. And don't forget your sunscreen and hat. The Mediterranean sun can be fierce. If you need bathrooms or food, you'll have to head back to Cala Salada to use the facilities there.