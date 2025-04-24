Ibiza's Hidden Beach Is A Secluded Paradise With Dazzling Turquoise Waters And A Charming Sandy Cove
For some, Ibiza conjures up dreams of epic beach parties and near-mystical musical experiences. For others, Ibiza's iconic beach raves have turned the island into an overrated and expensive party destination. While it's true that parts of Ibiza are devoted to partying led by world-famous DJs, the island still has dozens of lovely beaches and secluded coves tucked far away from thumping bass. Cala Saladeta is one of these gems, pocketed in a small bay on the western shore of Ibiza, a short drive north of the town of Sant Antoni de Portmany.
Although the popular Ibiza isn't a Spanish island you probably haven't heard of, Cala Saladeta offers escape from the crowds. This quiet little beach is perfect for snorkeling with clear waters and plenty of fish darting about. But there's a reason for that: Cala Saladeta is a beach with no amenities. That means no bathrooms or cozy chiringuito beach bars to grab a drink or a snack. To get there, you'll need to park your car at nearby Cala Salada and hike for 10 or 15 minutes through a path along Mediterranean pines. Traffic and parking can also be difficult, especially in the popular summer months. So, taking one of the regularly scheduled boats from Sant Antoni to Cala Salada is a good alternative.
Cala Saladeta protected by rocks and pine forest
Ibiza is just one of several sun-soaked islands off Spain's Mediterranean coast. These Balearic Islands have their own language dialects and cultural identity that set them apart from mainland Spain. In the 1960s, backpackers and hippies were drawn to the jewel-like beaches and coves, particularly on the island of Ibiza, and by the 1990s, it had become a mecca for house music and beachside parties.
Concerned by the sheer numbers of visitors coming to its unspoiled beaches, Ibiza took steps to protect its natural environment and petitioned for recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In addition to recognizing Ibiza's ancient historical sites, UNESCO designated its vast underwater seagrass meadows and marine ecosystem as a protected area.
Cala Saladeta is a beach protected by natural rock barriers and pine forest from the more developed Cala Salada next door. Here, snorkelers can see shoals of fish feeding on the seagrass meadow and flashing in and out of rock hideaways. Despite Cala Saladeta's seclusion, it can still get crowded, especially in the summer. If you plan on going, be prepared to stake out a spot and bring everything you need. Pack a cooler for drinks and snacks, plus a beach umbrella for shade. And don't forget your sunscreen and hat. The Mediterranean sun can be fierce. If you need bathrooms or food, you'll have to head back to Cala Salada to use the facilities there.
Hiking up cliffs to cave paintings from Cala Salada
One way to visit Cala Saladeta is to plan around lunch. Either go early morning and end with lunch at Cala Salada, or start with lunch, then walk to Cala Saladeta and wile away the afternoon hours waiting for sunset. There is only one restaurant, a lovely chiringuito that serves a simple menu of fresh seafood and paella. However, it's seasonal and only open in the summer. So, check ahead if you're traveling in the spring or fall. If lying in the sun is not your thing, you can hike up to Ses Fontelles, nearby caves with prehistoric paintings. The trail starts at Cala Salada and winds up the cliffside, offering stunning views of the Ibizan coast.
Choosing where to stay in Ibiza depends on what kind of holiday you are looking for. Ibiza has plenty of luxe hotels and decadent wellness escapes. The Sant Antoni area is a nightlife hub, but the Santa Eulària area on the east coast is more family-friendly. For a true escape, consider booking a rural agroturismo inland, especially if you rent a car. Ibiza is small enough to reach most beaches within a couple of hours. Many, like Can Domo, have small chalets constructed from traditional building methods. Far from any thumping club music, it's a good place to disconnect from the world. If you want to explore more Balearic beaches, check out the next-door island of Formentera, an idyllic nature retreat with white sand and red sunsets.