This US State Has The Most Airports (And It Isn't California)

America has more airports than any other country on Earth. In fact, it's not even close. According to United States government data, America has 16,116 airports or airfields recognizable from the air, accounting for 34.1% of the global total. Second place Brazil has 5,297, and Australia in third has 2,257. But America's over-16,000 aren't spread evenly across the continent-spanning landmass. The smaller states in the Northeast have only a smattering of commercial airports between them, while in the likes of New Mexico and Arkansas, air travel is inaccessible for around half of the states' rural populations.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the states with the most space tend to have the most airports. Alaska is the largest by area, but being America's least visited state, an overabundance of airports could be deemed superfluous. California has the most people, with a population of nearly 40 million, and has the distinction of hosting both America's coolest airport and the country's best airport for stress-free travel, but it still doesn't top the list. For the state with the most airports, you have to head to the deep, sprawling South and into America's Lone Star country.

Texas has by far the largest number of airports in America. With 1,494 airports total, it has almost as many as Alaska (second), Florida (third), and California (fourth) combined. It's America's second-largest state, has the second-largest population, and is known as a state of excess. So this accolade shouldn't come as a surprise.