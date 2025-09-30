The 'City Of Roses' Is An Underrated Carolina Suburb With A Thriving Local Scene And Rich Railroad History

It should come as no surprise that railroads play a crucial role in America's industrial development and help support many small towns across the country. North Carolina is one such state that was deeply impacted by early railroad construction. In the mid-1800s, North Carolina worked to create railroad systems that would connect the east and west ends of the state through the North Carolina Railroad Company. It was this railroad that allowed the town of Gibsonville to form and gain statewide renown for its historic mills and gorgeous rose bushes.

Gibsonville is located 15 minutes west of Burlington and 25 minutes east of North Carolina's vibrant city of Greensboro. What makes this town so charming is its roots in the railroad industry and its lively downtown. In 1855, the first train rolled into Gibson Station, and while this station is no longer in town, it played a crucial role in giving Gibsonville its nickname. When the train went past the town's Minneola Mill, the passengers would be greeted with gorgeous views of blooming rose bushes. These rose bushes are what gave the historic train hub the nickname 'City of Roses.'

Because roses are considered the town's symbol, Gibsonville makes sure to keep planting them, and the town is a perfect alternative to Raleigh's underrated but flourishing city rose garden. Though the trains no longer stop in town and the station is gone, Gibsonville continues to preserve its railroad identity through its historic walking tours, the town's red caboose, and its garden railroad models.