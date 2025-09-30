The 'City Of Roses' Is An Underrated Carolina Suburb With A Thriving Local Scene And Rich Railroad History
It should come as no surprise that railroads play a crucial role in America's industrial development and help support many small towns across the country. North Carolina is one such state that was deeply impacted by early railroad construction. In the mid-1800s, North Carolina worked to create railroad systems that would connect the east and west ends of the state through the North Carolina Railroad Company. It was this railroad that allowed the town of Gibsonville to form and gain statewide renown for its historic mills and gorgeous rose bushes.
Gibsonville is located 15 minutes west of Burlington and 25 minutes east of North Carolina's vibrant city of Greensboro. What makes this town so charming is its roots in the railroad industry and its lively downtown. In 1855, the first train rolled into Gibson Station, and while this station is no longer in town, it played a crucial role in giving Gibsonville its nickname. When the train went past the town's Minneola Mill, the passengers would be greeted with gorgeous views of blooming rose bushes. These rose bushes are what gave the historic train hub the nickname 'City of Roses.'
Because roses are considered the town's symbol, Gibsonville makes sure to keep planting them, and the town is a perfect alternative to Raleigh's underrated but flourishing city rose garden. Though the trains no longer stop in town and the station is gone, Gibsonville continues to preserve its railroad identity through its historic walking tours, the town's red caboose, and its garden railroad models.
Take a tour of Gibsonville to learn about its historic roots
For a fun photo opportunity and to get a grasp of Gibsonville's town history, head over to the town's welcome center, which is located inside a red caboose. Inside, visitors can get a brochure that highlights 23 places throughout town, along with background information to help guests better appreciate this quaint town. Wander the downtown area to learn about early establishments, such as the town's first hospital, the first drug store, the town hall, the train depot, and more. The tour highlights two of Gibsonville's textile mills: the Minneola Mill and the Hiawatha Mill, both of which were built in the late 1800s. There are also several historic houses on this tour that are sure to catch the attention of history or architecture buffs.
While it's no longer possible to board a full-sized train from within Gibsonville, visitors can still appreciate a garden full of miniature G-scale trains. Founded in 1996 by a retired train conductor, the Gibsonville Garden Railroad is a volunteer-run nonprofit that features 2,900 feet of model tracks with up to 22 G-scale trains running together. The garden has miniature models of several locations and tracks in North Carolina, including a small-scale version of Gibsonville from 1855.
The park is only open on Saturdays from April to November, so plan accordingly if you want to visit this mini railroad. If the small scales are too small, consider trying North Carolina's overlooked craft beer ale trail via a scenic train ride.
Check out Gibsonville's charming downtown establishments and signature inn
The heart of Gibsonville lies in its downtown area, where residents and visitors can peruse the many shops and dining options. Whether you're in the mood for barbecue, Mexican, Chinese, French, or locally-sourced cuisine, Gibsonville has plenty of options. The best-rated dessert place in town is Once Upon a Chocolate, which features a professional chocolatier who hand-crafts tasty truffles and custom-shaped chocolates. With a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on TripAdvisor, this sweets shop is a great place to stop for a custom goodie bag full of deluxe chocolates. There are also several downtown shops with hand-crafted goods for sale, such as Wade's Jewelers, which also makes custom pieces and alterations.
For an extended stay in Gibsonville in style, check out the Burke Manor Inn. Constructed in 1906, the classically Southern building is one of the stops on the town's historic walking tour, and offers gourmet food in addition to comfortable beds. The inn's restaurant, Saint Jacques, is known for its French cuisine and fine-dining experience. Formely located in Raleigh before moving to Gibsonville, Saint Jacques was voted one of the top 100 restaurants in America by OpenTable reviewers. Keep in mind that children under the age of 8 are not allowed to stay overnight at the Burke Manor Inn.